The Travis County District Attorney's office said it would drop corruption charges against state Rep. Dawnna Dukes if she agrees to resign from office and submit to a drug test, the Austin American-Statesman reported Monday.
As a part of the deal, Dukes must also pay $3,500 in fines and restitution. Dukes has denied charges that she had her legislative staff run personal errands and that she was compensated for days she did not work at the Texas Capitol.
Requests for comment from the Travis County DA's office and Dukes were not immediately returned Monday.
In January, a Travis County grand jury indicted Dukes on 13 counts of tampering with a governmental record, a felony punishable by up to two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000. These charges are based on allegations that Dukes made false entries on travel vouchers to obtain money for expenses she was not entitled to.
In addition, she was indicted on two charges of abuse of official capacity by a public servant, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000. Those charges allege that Dukes used her legislative staff to work on the African-American Community Heritage Festival and be a live-in nanny for her daughter.
In June, the 12-term lawmaker pleaded not guilty to tampering with a governmental record and abuse of official capacity by a public servant. Judge Brad Urrutia set a trial date of Oct. 16.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
