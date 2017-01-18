*Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.

A grand jury has indicted state Rep. Dawnna Dukes, D-Austin, on abuse-of-office charges, the Travis County District Attorney's office said Wednesday. She could face up to 28 years in jail and fines of up to $138,000.

The first indictment charges 13 counts of tampering with a governmental record, a felony punishable by up to two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000. These charges are based on allegations that Dukes made false entries on travel vouchers to obtain money for expenses she was not entitled to, Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said in a news release.

Two separate indictments were also handed down for abuse of official capacity by a public servant, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000. These "relate to allegations that Rep. Dukes misused public funds for her personal gain, and that she converted campaign funds to personal use."

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Dukes said she is "disappointed" with the grand jury's decision and will "be entering a plea of not guilty."

"As well, since this is now a case in court, on the advice of my attorneys, I will continue to have no further comment," Dukes wrote. "My attorneys and I will respond in court at the appropriate time. Thank you to my constituents, loving family and dear friends for your warm regards, prayers and constant support."

Former staff members have accused Dukes of seeking reimbursement from the state for travel payments she was not entitled to. In February, the Tribune reported that the state auditor’s office was investigating her use of state workers for personal projects. In April, the Texas Rangers joined a criminal investigation into Dukes’ behavior and presented their findings to the Travis County District Attorney’s office.

"I commend the Texas Rangers for their thorough investigation and professional approach to this case," Moore said in a statement. "The Travis County DA's Public Integrity Unit will continue to work with them, and every other law enforcement agency, to ensure that public officials are held accountable when they fail to abide by the laws of this state."

Grand jurors met for an hour Tuesday with Travis County prosecutors to discuss the case against the Austin Democrat.

Moore previously told The Texas Tribune that the indictment will not interfere with Dukes holding office. The district attorney also said her office was ready to present its case against Dukes to a grand jury months ago, but delayed it because Dukes asked for time to resign and negotiate the case.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Dukes' lawyer, Shaun Clarke, told the Tribune: "She has been fighting for people's rights in the Legislature for 22 years and now she's going to exercise her right to trial by jury."

In September, Dukes announced her plans to resign on the first day of the 85th Legislative Session, citing health issues and concerns over caring for her young daughter. Just days before the first day of session, however, Dukes changed her mind and was sworn in Tuesday for her 12th term.

“I listened closely to the argument that the District overwhelmingly re-elected me to represent them,” Dukes previously told the Tribune. “Constituents showed [up] to my home, sent text and social media messages. Repeatedly, constituents lobbied my parents, family, and friends or anyone who knew me.”

Read related Tribune coverage: