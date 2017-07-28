WALLER — U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry says he backs President Donald Trump’s move to ban transgender Americans from serving in the military.

“I totally support the president in his decision,” Perry, an Air Force veteran and the former Governor of Texas, told reporters on Friday after speaking workers at an air conditioning manufacturer. "The idea that the American people need to be paying for these types of operations to change your sex is not very wise from a standpoint of economics.”

Trump announced the transgender troop ban earlier this week through a series of tweets that injected a fresh dose of confusion at a U.S. Capitol already best by political chaos.

"After consultation with my generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States government will not accept or allow ... transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. military," Trump tweeted. "Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming ...victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption."

Perry, who frequently touts his five-year tenure as an Air Force cargo pilot, backed that position on Friday, speaking to reporters at Daikin Texas Technology Park, a sprawling campus that produces heating, ventilation and cooling equipment.

“I think the president makes some good decisions about making sure that we have a force that is capable,” he said, focusing on the potential medical costs of sex reassignment surgeries.

A Rand Corp. study commissioned by the U.S. Department of Defense and published last year estimated that medical costs related to gender transition — if transgender troops were allowed to serve — would range from $2.4 million and $8.4 million.

Trump’s critics have described the cost as minuscule, particularly when considering that the military spends $84 million each year on medicines to combat erectile dysfunction — nearly half of the sum on Viagra, according to a Military Times analysis.

Asked about that comparison, Perry said: “You know what, I don’t check on the price of Viagra.”

