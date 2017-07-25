The Senate on Tuesday gave early approval to a bill that would mandate physicians take certain steps before issuing do-not-resuscitate orders to patients.

Senate Bill 11, authored by state Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, passed the upper chamber in a 21-10 vote on second reading after about an hour of discussion. The measure regulates the issuance of do-not-resuscitate orders, directives that instruct medical professionals to not perform certain life-sustaining actions if a patient goes into cardiac or respiratory arrest.

The bill seeks to ensure that a patient or that patient’s legal guardian gives their consent before a doctor issues a do-not-resuscitate order. Perry said the intent is to "to engage patients' wishes and put families into that discussion and end the silent DNR process.”

Though Perry voiced some support for amendments proposed on the floor, he formally opposed every one, saying stakeholder groups wouldn't agree to modifications to the bill at this stage. After state Sen. Chuy Hinojosa, D-McAllen, commented on Perry's deference to outside groups' input, Perry suggested some changes could be made in the House and that he had "made a decision to honor the stakeholders." He added that the three proposed amendments, none of which were adopted, did not alter the intent of the legislation.

At a committee hearing for the bill earlier in the session, opponents – including the Texas Hospital Association – criticized the legislation as too vague, arguing that it would needlessly complicate the DNR process. But supporters say the legislation will prevent doctors from issuing DNR orders without the consent of the patient, their legal guardian or loved ones.

The vote on SB 11 came in the midst of a marathon day in the upper chamber that showed no sign of winding down a few hours before midnight. The Senate took up several bills Tuesday, including controversial “bathroom bill” legislation, after Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick warned lawmakers that Tuesday would be “a late night."

The measure needs final approval from the Senate before heading to the House for consideration.

