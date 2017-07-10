Every legislative session, more bills die than live.

This past session featured more than 6,000 filed bills and joint resolutions. Just about 1,200 of those made it to the governor's desk. This week, we're running a series of stories about Texans affected by a handful of bills that didn't pass, starting with Emmanuel Garza, who moved from Texas to Colorado so his baby daughter could get the medical marijuana treatment she needed. Legislation to legalize the same treatment in Texas failed to pass during the regular legislative session.

This Friday, July 14 at 12 p.m., our reporters will be chatting live about what passed — and didn't — during the regular session, and what's ahead in the special. Do you have a question about a particular piece of legislation?

Submit your questions for our reporters below or tweet them with #TxLegeChat. Then make sure to pencil us in on iCal or Google Calendar.