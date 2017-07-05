During a Tuesday interview on Texas Standard, a statewide news magazine based out of KUT Austin, author Lawrence Wright talked with The Texas Tribune's Alana Rocha about "America's Future is Texas," his latest piece in The New Yorker.

In the article, Wright – a longtime staff writer for the magazine – includes the following quote from House Speaker Joe Straus about the "bathroom bill," controversial legislation slated for the special legislative session that would regulate which bathrooms transgender Texans can use:

“I’m not a lawyer, but I am a Texan,” Straus said. “I’m disgusted by all this. Tell the lieutenant governor I don’t want the suicide of a single Texan on my hands.”

In this clip, Wright talks about his exchange with the speaker.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Listen to the full interview with Lawrence Wright on www.texasstandard.org.

Read related Tribune coverage: