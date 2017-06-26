A long day is expected in San Antonio on Monday as U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia hears a lawsuit over Texas' controversial new immigration enforcement law. The measure, known as Senate Bill 4 or the "sanctuary cities" ban, has drawn fierce opposition in recent weeks as lawsuits and press conferences have piled up. Expect more fireworks as the day continues, and follow Texas Tribune reporters Julián Aguilar and Alana Rocha for updates.

  • The Houston City Council voted 10–6 Wednesday morning to join a growing lawsuit against Senate Bill 4, an immigration enforcement law that allows peace officers to question the immigration status of people they legally detain. [link]

  • The Justice Department filed a statement of interest in the federal court case over Texas' Senate Bill 4, arguing that the state is within its rights to adopt the anti-"sanctuary cities" law. [link]

