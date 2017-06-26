A long day is expected in San Antonio on Monday as U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia hears a lawsuit over Texas' controversial new immigration enforcement law. The measure, known as Senate Bill 4 or the "sanctuary cities" ban, has drawn fierce opposition in recent weeks as lawsuits and press conferences have piled up. Expect more fireworks as the day continues, and follow Texas Tribune reporters Julián Aguilar and Alana Rocha for updates.

Here's what you need to know:

