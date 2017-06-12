What to expect in a special session
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling lawmakers back for a special session of the Legislature to address some key issues that failed to pass during the regular session.
The Tribune's Executive Editor, Ross Ramsey, explains how the condensed timeframe changes how lawmakers operate.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is calling the Legislature back for a special session to address must-pass “sunset” legislation and 19 other measures. Here’s what Texans can expect ahead of July 18. [link]
In the Texas Political Roundup: Members of the Texas Legislature have six weeks to prepare to tackle an ambitious agenda in a special session. [link]
