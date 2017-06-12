Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling lawmakers back for a special session of the Legislature to address some key issues that failed to pass during the regular session.

The Tribune's Executive Editor, Ross Ramsey, explains how the condensed timeframe changes how lawmakers operate.

