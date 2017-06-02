Lawmakers cap session with scuffle over immigration (video)
In the Texas Political Roundup: Tensions reached a boiling point on the legislative session's final day, with lawmakers nearly throwing punches.
Plus, the state’s child welfare system is now guaranteed to get major changes. And U.S. Sen. John Cornyn says a federal new health care law is sure to pass this summer.
Read related Tribune coverage:
- On the last day of the regular session of the Texas Legislature, hundreds protested at the Capitol — and Republican state Rep. Matt Rinaldi called ICE on them. He also nearly came to blows with Democratic colleagues.
- Two days after the end of the legislative session, Gov. Greg Abbott held a public ceremony to sign four major child welfare bills into law.
- U.S. Sen. John Cornyn predicted a new GOP health care overhaul would pass Congress by the end of July.
