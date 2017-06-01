The cities of San Antonio and Austin have announced they will file suit to stop the state's new immigration enforcement law, Senate Bill 4.

The law seeks to punish local government entities and law enforcement departments that don't enforce federal immigration laws. Opponents of the bill say it opens the door to racial profiling.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill into law May 8, and it is scheduled to go into effect Sept. 1. But opponents of the measure hope that a federal court will find the bill unconstitutional.

Check back for updates on this developing story.