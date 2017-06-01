San Antonio, Austin suing Texas over immigration law
The cities of San Antonio and Austin have announced they will file suit to stop the state's new immigration enforcement law, Senate Bill 4.
The cities of San Antonio and Austin have announced they will file suit to stop the state's new immigration enforcement law, Senate Bill 4.
The law seeks to punish local government entities and law enforcement departments that don't enforce federal immigration laws. Opponents of the bill say it opens the door to racial profiling.
Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill into law May 8, and it is scheduled to go into effect Sept. 1. But opponents of the measure hope that a federal court will find the bill unconstitutional.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up