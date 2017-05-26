In the Texas Political Roundup: In these final days of the Texas legislative session, talk of a special session looms as members of the House and Senate disagree on which issues must pass before Monday.

Plus, Gov. Greg Abbott signs a bill into law to protect pastors' sermons from being subpoenaed. And Texas lawmakers agree to fund border security at the same level they did during the Obama Administration.

Read related Tribune coverage:

Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday there is still time for a deal to be struck to avert a special session of the Texas Legislature. He told reporters he wants to see the House and Senate come together to sort out unresolved issues.

Legislation shielding pastors' sermons from government subpoena power is now law. Senate Bill 24 stemmed from the 2014 battle over Houston's anti-discrimination ordinance, when the city subpoenaed sermons of five pastors who opposed it.

Texas budget writers plan to spend another $800 million for border security over the next two years, matching what lawmakers allocated in 2015.