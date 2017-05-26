Special session standoff (video)
In the Texas Political Roundup: In these final days of the Texas legislative session, talk of a special session looms as members of the House and Senate disagree on which issues must pass before Monday.
Plus, Gov. Greg Abbott signs a bill into law to protect pastors' sermons from being subpoenaed. And Texas lawmakers agree to fund border security at the same level they did during the Obama Administration.
- Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday there is still time for a deal to be struck to avert a special session of the Texas Legislature. He told reporters he wants to see the House and Senate come together to sort out unresolved issues.
- Legislation shielding pastors' sermons from government subpoena power is now law. Senate Bill 24 stemmed from the 2014 battle over Houston's anti-discrimination ordinance, when the city subpoenaed sermons of five pastors who opposed it.
- Texas budget writers plan to spend another $800 million for border security over the next two years, matching what lawmakers allocated in 2015.
