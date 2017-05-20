A diluted version of a bill by Rep. Helen Giddings, D-DeSoto, which targeted food shaming in public schools and has repeatedly been shot down by the House Freedom Caucus, was revived Saturday and passed in the House as an amendment to a similar bill.

Senate Bill 725, which would let school districts offer uneaten or donated food to a nonprofit to give to hungry students, passed 133-0 and now heads back to the Senate, where the upper chamber will decide whether to accept the amendment.

The amendment, introduced by the bill's author, Rep. Diego Bernal, D-San Antonio, was based on Giddings' bill and would allow districts to give meals to students without money in their school lunch accounts — and also give them a grace period to resolve insufficient balances.

But it wouldn’t require it, as Gidding’s original bill did.

Rep. Jonathan Stickland of Bedford, who had helped shoot down Giddings' legislation, finally stood down after clarifying with the author that the amendment was not a mandate. The use of the word “may” instead of “shall” was enough to win his approval.