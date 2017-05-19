Legislation that would create a statewide texting while driving ban overcame a last-ditch attempt in the Senate on Friday to gut the bill. The bill's author, state Rep. Tom Craddick, R-Midland, said he will concur with the changes the Senate made. The measure will then head to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.

State Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood, filed an amendment that would’ve outlined an offense as having been committed in the presence of an officer and required evidence the driver was not paying attention. In the current version, the “and” is an “or.”

Republican and Democratic members rose to say his change would make the law unenforceable. The amendment ultimately failed with a 12-19 vote.

"I have waited 10 years to make this motion: I move final passage of HB 62," said state Sen. Judith Zaffirini, the bill's Senate sponsor.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Without any further discussion, House Bill 62 passed the Senate with a 23-8 vote.

This is the fourth session in a row Craddick has attempted to pass a texting-while-driving ban.

After the bill passed, Craddick walked across the Capitol to hug Zaffirini and thank senators for their vote. After lingering for about 15 minutes, he mouthed "thank you" to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and walked out.

In a brief interview afterward, Craddick said he worked with Zaffirini and other senators on the amendments that the Senate approved. He said he is pleased with the current version and has the votes needed in the House to accept the changes without needing a conference committee.

"It feels great," he said. "It's a relief to get it done."

He added that he expects Abbott to sign the bill. He hasn't had direct communication with the governor's office about its plans but said that Abbott told acquaintances in Midland he planned to sign the bill during a recent visit.

"He said he will support the bill and will sign it," he said.