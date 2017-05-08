Happy Monday! Thanks for reading The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that prepares you for the day ahead. If you have friends who might want to join our list, please forward this email. They can click here to sign up. – BB

Tribune today

• From Ross Ramsey: Sorry, your bill at the Texas Legislature is probably dying.

• A proposed higher education funding overhaul in the Senate could come with collateral damage.

• Signing the "sanctuary cities" bill Sunday, Gov. Greg Abbott put the final touch on legislation that would also allow law enforcement to ask about a detained person's immigration status.

• The races for mayor in San Antonio and El Paso are headed for runoffs.

• Gov. Greg Abbott called for ethics reforms at the beginning of the legislative session. On Saturday, he might have gotten more than he asked for.

• A measure that would force voters to make an individual decision on every ballot item was officially approved by the Texas House.

• The Texas House shot down a bill that would have allowed the Texas Department of Transportation to use tolls to fund the construction, renovation or widening of several highways.

• Opponents of a plan to build a bullet train line between Dallas and Houston are urging lawmakers to pass one of several bills that would likely kill it.



What you need to know

With the legislative session drawing its curtains at the Texas Capitol in a few short weeks, the House worked late Friday night and most of Saturday, passing — and killing — a multitude of bills. Then, in an unexpected move, the governor signed a controversial bill into law live on Facebook. Here's what you need to know:

• Gov. Greg Abbott signed the "sanctuary cities" bill into law last night. "Texas has now banned sanctuary cities in the Lone Star State," announced Abbott in a five-minute address on Facebook. Senate Bill 4 — one of Abbott's emergency items this legislative session — requires law enforcement to cooperate with federal authorities on immigration law. It also allows police to inquire about the immigration status of people they detain.

• While Abbott was expected to sign the bill, the move to broadcast it live online Sunday night took some by surprise. A protest gathered outside the governor's mansion. A spokesman said the governor made the decision to broadcast it live on social media — without a press conference — because "we’re going to where most people are getting their news nowadays and talking directly to them instead of speaking through a filter."

• Earlier in the weekend, the House approved bills that would ban "pay-to-play" and "one-punch voting." The lower chamber voted to disqualify anyone who contributes more than $2,500 in a year to the campaign account of the Texas governor from being appointed by that governor to top state boards and commissions. The House also approved a bill that would force voters to make an individual decision on every ballot item, starting with the 2020 election, instead of voting straight ticket with a single move. Both measures are headed to the Senate.

• The House also voted down a bill that would've allowed the expansion of toll road projects. House Bill 2861 would have authorized the construction, renovation or widening of nearly 20 roadways — projects that may now be delayed or see their demise. The vote drew heated debate across party lines. Some opponents,, such as state Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford, suggested lawmakers who voted for it could lose their seats during the next election cycle.

• A couple of major pieces of legislation got delayed this weekend. The Texas House could soon still take up pension reform, a bill that'd let adoption agencies bar gay parents from adopting and more. Watch it unfold live here.

For your calendar

Quote to note

"This is not a right or left issue. I feel there are a lot of members [who] will take the wrong vote today and ... it’ll cause you to lose your seat. Think about if you want to run home and defend this to your constituents.”

— State Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford, about a bill that would've allowed the expansion of toll road projects

— State Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford, about a bill that would've allowed the expansion of toll road projects

