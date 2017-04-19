The state's system of financing public education goes under the microscope Wednesday as the Texas House debates legislation that would inject an extra $1.6 billion into the system.

House Bill 21, authored by House Public Education Chairman Dan Huberty, R-Houston, would increase the base funding the state doles out to districts per student, partially by increasing state funding for schools with bilingual and dyslexic students. With dozens of amendments filed ahead of Wednesday's floor debate, the discussion over HB 21 is expected to take several hours.

Last year, the Texas Supreme Court ruled that the state's school finance system is constitutional but in need of reform. Speaker Joe Straus has said the school finance plan is a priority for the House.

Watch our livestream of the House debate above.

