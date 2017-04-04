Happy Tuesday! Thanks for reading The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that prepares you for the day ahead. If you have friends who might want to join our list, please forward this email. They can click here to sign up. – BB

House budget amendments seek to ignite controversial topics

House lawmakers seek to force debate on controversial topics such as transgender rights, bathroom use, border security and abortion.

Outlook good for statewide texting-while-driving ban, key lawmakers say

Key lawmakers are optimistic about the passage of a bill that would ban texting while driving across Texas, despite failed attempts to get similar legislation signed into law over the last few sessions.

House committee considers bill that would allow lottery winners to remain anonymous

On Monday, the House Licensing and Administrative Procedures Committee considered House Bill 59, which would allow lottery winners of $1 million or more to remain anonymous.

Houston foster child death spurs concerns over placement shortages

The death of a 15-year-old girl who ran away from a Houston Child Protective Services office on Sunday has advocates and legislators grappling with the worst-case scenario of the state's shortage of homes for abused and neglected children.

Bills that would regulate powdered alcohol sent to House floor

Despite pushback from some opponents, a House committee approved two bills Monday that would regulate the sale of powdered alcohol in Texas.

Supreme Court to hear another Texas death penalty case

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear the death penalty case of a Honduran national who was convicted for his role in the 1995 murder of 67-year-old Santiaga Paneque during a Houston home invasion.

Bathroom access? Border security funding? Abortion? You'll find these issues and more in the 400-plus amendments Texas House members have filed as they prepare to consider the budget. Lawmakers are set to debate these amendments for hours on end Thursday. Here are some amendments we're watching:

Gov. Greg Abbott hosted a reception Monday evening for Texas business executives with Tom Farley, president of the New York Stock Exchange. Noting a new investment in Texas by Kubota, Abbott joked that the company's tractors can be used to build a wall in Texas "against the western edge with New Mexico so we can stop all these Californians" from moving to Texas.

The House Public Education Committee is hearing several bills on special education today. Watch here at 8 a.m. and follow Texas Tribune reporter Aliyya Swaby.

At 8 a.m. this morning, join us in person or online for a conversation on higher education in Texas with state Sen. Kel Seliger and state Rep. J.M. Lozano, the chairs of the higher ed committees in their respective chambers.

This evening, we'll talk about legislative issues with experienced community organizers at the W Austin Records Room.

Mike McKim, founder of Cuvée Coffee in Austin, has been fighting the TABC since 2015 for the right to sell crawlers, aluminum cans filled with draft beer and sealed with a pull tab lid. Photo by Shelby Knowles. See more photos on our Instagram account.

"Our Legislature loves to blame teachers for the mess lawmakers have created by underfunding public schools."

— Pastors for Texas Children, a non-profit organization, about Texas lawmakers letting teachers down, via TribTalk

— Bobby Blanchard and Sanya Mansoor. Patrick Svitek contributed to today's edition.

