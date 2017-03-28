Editor's note: If you'd like to get The Brief in your inbox every weekday, sign up here.

Will Texas universities face perfect storm of cuts?

The top three sources of revenue for Texas public universities are all being targeted for reductions or freezes by federal or state government leaders.

Texas death penalty juror hopes to change law as execution looms

As Paul Storey's execution looms, one juror is asking the Texas Legislature to clarify the jury instructions in death penalty cases, claiming he didn't know he alone could have stopped the sentence.

Senate committee considers adoption legislation

The Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday considered a pair of bills that would allow adult adoptees in the state to more easily access their birth certificates and medical history.



Texas Senate tentatively approves voter ID fix

The Texas Senate tentatively approved legislation that would revamp the state’s voter identification rules, a response to court rulings that the current law discriminates against minority voters.

Railroad Commission bill could revive debate on bathrooms, immigration

House Republicans will look to force a vote on the regulations in the Senate’s “bathroom bill.” And a Democratic lawmaker has an amendment aimed at forcing the business community to take sides in the sanctuary cities debate.

Businesses divided in support of high-priority insurance bill

Last month, major business interests told Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick that his high-priority hailstorm insurance bill was a no-go. Now, support from other business leaders is pouring in.

Texas Senate approves bill that would reduce handgun license fee

On Monday, the upper chamber gave final passage to Senate Bill 16, which would reduce the first-time fee for a license to carry from $140 to $40 and the annual renewal fee from $70 to $40.

Gov. Abbott: This country isn't the "United States of Municipalities"

Gov. Greg Abbott raised eyebrows last week when he threw his support behind a "broad-based law" that pre-empts local regulations. On Monday, Abbott did not back away from the idea — but offered more detail about what he meant.

Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "homosexual conduct"?

The United States Supreme Court ruled in 2003 that a ban on "homosexual conduct" — the act of sex between members of the same sex — was unconstitutional. So why is it still on the books?

What you need to know

State budget cuts to higher education aren't the only problem worrying universities. Schools are also staring down efforts to freeze tuition and slash federal funding for higher education.

Tuition, state funding and federal cash make up a combined 75 percent of Texas public university revenue. "All alumni and business leaders in our state should be up in arms and outraged about these proposals being considered," said Will O'Hara, co-interim director of the Texas Exes alumni group at UT-Austin.

At a hearing on tuition freezes last week, university leaders repeatedly asked for flexibility in setting prices. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has said halting tuition growth is one of his top 20 priorities for 2017. Patrick has expressed support for Senate Bill 19, which would impose a four-year freeze on tuition increases.

What we're reading

