Trump budget cuts would hit Texas education service programs hard

President Trump's proposed budget would cut about $14 million from Texas programs designed to provide tutoring, mentorship and counseling for low-income students.

Analysis: Texas lawmakers sending accountability to locals, without control

At about the same time this week, one set of Texas lawmakers was working on ways to limit the growth of property taxes that fund local governments while another was considering legislation that could cost local governments a lot of money.

College aid becomes less ambitious as the number of poor students grows

Sixty percent of Texas schoolchildren are poor, and the state wants more of them to go to college. But the aid it offers them doesn't go nearly as far as it used to.

Texas lawmakers zero out budget for Abbott's pre-K program (video)

In the Texas Political Roundup: Both the House and Senate budget plans have zeroed out the funding for Governor Greg Abbott’s early education grant program. Plus, the “bathroom bill” advances in the Senate. And one lawmaker files a bill that would penalize men for masturbating.

Cruz taps his former Iowa director for re-election campaign

The Iowa state director for Ted Cruz's 2016 presidential campaign has joined the Texas senator's re-election campaign.

Gov. Greg Abbott's top health appointee draws bipartisan fire at hearing

Both Republican and Democratic members of a key legislative oversight committee unloaded on Gov. Greg Abbott’s top health appointee Thursday, putting him and others on the hot seat for hours about alleged contracting abuses.

House leaders push for withdrawing $1 billion more from state savings account

The proposal from state Rep. John Zerwas would withdraw about $2.4 billion from the Rainy Day Fund.

Key chairman says House will take its time on "sanctuary" legislation

A day after hearing from peace officers largely opposed to the state's current proposal to outlaw "sanctuary cities," the chairman of the House committee that controls the proposal's future said he'd like to see some significant changes.

What you need to know

The Trump Administration's proposed budget, released Thursday, would cut around $14 million from Texas programs aimed at providing tutoring, mentorship and counseling for low-income students in the state. Here's what you need to know:

Among those is AmeriCorps, a federal agency with volunteers nationwide to provide education service programs in underserved communities. Texas received $14 million in AmeriCorps grants for 2016-17, an amount that funded 2,414 program volunteers who worked with 28 schools and nonprofits at 500 sites across the state.

The programs may not be entirely slashed in Texas under Trump's proposed budget, but some say they will face difficulty providing services for Texas students.

Trump's preliminary budget eliminates or cuts funding from another 19 federal agencies and departments, including the Environmental Protection Agency, State Department, Agriculture Department and Education Department.

Quote to note

"Families, the business community, academic researchers and policymakers all especially understand the importance of Pre-K for low-income children. For them, it is most often the very difference between academic success and failure."

— Robert Sanborn, president and CEO of Children at Risk, on pre-K in Texas via TribTalk

"Families, the business community, academic researchers and policymakers all especially understand the importance of Pre-K for low-income children. For them, it is most often the very difference between academic success and failure."

— Robert Sanborn, president and CEO of Children at Risk, on pre-K in Texas via TribTalk