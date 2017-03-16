Happy Thursday! Thanks for reading The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that prepares you for the day ahead. If you have friends who might want to join our list, please forward this email. They can click here to sign up. – BB

Education committee chairs push major edits to A-F ratings for schools

House Public Education Chairman Dan Huberty and Senate Education Chairman Larry Taylor filed bills to help make the A-F accountability system more palatable to educators, who say grading their schools won't help them serve students better.

Child welfare workers fear legislative push to outsource their jobs

Former and current caseworkers say a plan to move case management services to nonprofits could be problematic and that no one in power is listening to their concerns.

House committee makes changes to anti-"sanctuary" bill

A Texas House committee on Wednesday began making changes to the lower chamber’s version of the controversial proposal to outlaw “sanctuary cities."

Senate Finance Committee tentatively votes to defund Abbott's pre-K program

The Senate Finance Committee gave initial approval to budget items that would cut $180 million from state-funded pre-K in favor of a $40 million public-private partnership.



Universities face funding cuts of 6 percent to 10 percent in Senate plan

In an attempt to make major changes in how higher education is funded, the Senate Finance Committee is proposing major cuts to each state university.

After years of insisting on "repeal," Ted Cruz walks a fine line on health care

"If Republicans take this opportunity and blow it, we will rightly be considered a laughingstock," U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz said Wednesday regarding divisions among Republicans on the leading proposal to overhaul the Affordable Care Act.

A day later, Hurd and O'Rourke reach D.C., ending road trip and impromptu town hall

U.S. Reps. Will Hurd and Beto O'Rourke — a Republican and a Democrat from Texas, respectively — arrived at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, ending a two-day trek from San Antonio that drew thousands of fans.

Senate gives approval to two abortion-related bills

The upper chamber gave final passage to a bill that would ban what opponents call "partial-birth" abortions and put restrictions on donating fetal tissue, and initial approval to one that would ban doctors from performing dilation and evacuation abortions.

Texas bullet train firm calls provision added to budget a "job killer"

Officials with Texas Central Partners, the private firm developing the Houston-Dallas high-speed rail line, said the rider added to the state senate's proposed budget Wednesday would put their project at risk.

Texas House passes statewide ban on texting while driving

Members voted 113-32 to tentatively approve the legislation, which will get a final vote in the House before it can proceed to the Senate. A Senate committee has passed a similar measure.

Texas sues feds — including Rick Perry — for failing to license nuclear waste facility

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accuses U.S. agencies of violating federal law by failing to license a nuclear waste repository in Nevada.

Patrick: Straus "out of touch with the voters" on bathroom bill

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Wednesday that House Speaker Joe Straus is "out of touch with the voters" for opposing the so-called bathroom bill that passed the Texas Senate a day earlier.

The Senate Finance Committee cut $180 million the Senate had allocated for pre-K funding in an earlier version of the budget, going against Gov. Greg Abbott. Instead, the committee allocated $40 million into a partnership with nonprofits to support districts and charters implementing pre-K programs.

Abbott wants lawmakers to double the $118 million in funding his early education program got previously. His spokesman had strong words Wednesday night, saying: "It's incomprehensible that the Senate is jeopardizing the future of Texas students by depriving them of high-quality pre-K, instead forcing them into an unaccountable program."

As it stands, the House's version of the budget goes against Abbott's wishes as well. The House's budget puts $118 million in supplemental pre-K funding, which would not require school districts to meet the same standards as Abbott's program.

"Time and again I saw people charged with felony drug offenses fight to keep the cars in which they were transporting drugs while hardly objecting to the criminal charges against them. "

— Patrick Wilson, Ellis County & District Attorney about the argument for asset forfeiture via TribTalk

