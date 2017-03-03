Editor's note: If you'd like The Brief in your inbox every weekday, sign up here.

Scientists say Trump's border wall would devastate wildlife habitat

At the U.S.-Mexico border, scientists say existing fencing is hurting endangered wildlife and warn that a continuous wall could devastate many species.

Professor recruitment program — a top Abbott initiative — could lose funding

Draft budgets by both the Texas House and Senate have zeroed out funding for the Governor's University Research Initiative, a project started by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2015.

Civil asset forfeiture debate pits property rights advocates against Texas law enforcement

Critics say the procedure deprives citizens of property without due process. Law enforcement officials say they are stopping crime.

Analysis: The Texas legislative tales that (almost) got away

The big bills and arguments and personalities in the Texas Legislature catch most of the attention and headlines, but little things deserve their time in the spotlight, too.

Sandra Bland Act would change processes for law enforcement, jails

The bill's proposals include limiting police searches during stops, adding reporting requirements for racial profiling and creating an independent ombudsman to monitor inmates' rights and services.



Democrat Collier to challenge Patrick for lieutenant governor

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is getting a Democratic challenger for re-election in 2018.

U.S. Senate confirms Rick Perry as Trump's energy secretary

The U.S. Senate approved the confirmation of former Texas Gov. Rick Perry as the next secretary of the Department of Energy on Thursday.

Judge again dismisses SEC case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

A federal judge has again thrown out securities fraud charges against Attorney General Ken Paxton, effectively ending one of two legal battles that have dogged Paxton for more than a year.

After Huberty's comments, school choice advocates lobby state Republican Party

House Public Education Chairman Dan Huberty's comments about school choice legislation being a "dead" issue this legislative session have angered Texas supporters of the voucher-like programs.

Cruz: Firestorm over U.S. Attorney General Sessions is a "nothingburger"

In a television interview on Thursday, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz said the uproar over Attorney General Jeff Sessions' previous meetings with the Russian ambassador is nothing more than "political theater."

For more than 70 years, the government and conservation groups have bought land along the U.S-Mexico border in efforts to preserve habitats for endangered animals. Much of that land is now bisected by a border fence, and scientists warn a continuous wall could devastate many species.

Environmentalists say the border fence, constructed during the former President George W. Bush era, has kept out wildlife, not necessarily people.

Environmentalists say the border fence, constructed during the former President George W. Bush era, has kept out wildlife, not necessarily people. The U.S.-Mexico border is one of the most diverse areas in North America, and those who have spent decades working to preserve the habitat say President Donald Trump's continuous, 40-foot concrete wall would only make the situation worse.

As it is, some say impacts of a border fence on wildlife aren't completely understood. Congress has allowed federal agencies to ignore environmental laws requiring full studies to show how the barrier would impact wildlife.

Congress has allowed federal agencies to ignore environmental laws requiring full studies to show how the barrier would impact wildlife. Read the full story — produced in collaboration with Reveal — here.

