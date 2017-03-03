Friday, March 3, 2017



8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Conversation begins at 8:30 a.m.

Conversation begins at 8:30 a.m. University of Houston – Downtown, Academic Building

201 Girard St., Houston, TX 77002

The Texas Tribune is pleased to present a daylong symposium on public education in Texas. Topics of discussion will include public education and the Legislature; school choice in the 85th session; assessment and accountability; and special education.

Confirmed panelists include state Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood, chairman of the Senate Education Committee; state Reps. Harold Dutton, D-Houston, and Dan Huberty, R-Houston, chairman of the House Public Education Committee; Richard Carranza, superintendent of the Houston Independent School District; former Texas Education Commissioners Robert Scott and Michael Williams; Mike Feinberg, co-founder of the KIPP Foundation; Deena Hill, executive director of special education for the Fort Bend Independent School District; Bonnie Garza, special education advocate; Theresa Treviño, president of the board of Texans Advocating for Meaningful Student Assessment; Randan Steinhauser, policy expert for Texans for Education Opportunity; Charles Foster Johnson, founder and executive director of Pastors for Texas Children; Dana Wrann, special education teacher for the San Antonio Independent School District; Courtney L. Boswell, executive director of Texas Aspires; and Jim Walsh, school district attorney at Walsh Gallegos Treviño Russo & Kyle P.C.

The full symposium program will be announced shortly.

This event will take place in the Wilhelmina Cullen Robertson Auditorium located on the 3rd floor of the Academic Building at the University of Houston–Downtown. It is free and open to the public and will include a light breakfast and bites throughout the day. Paid parking is available in the visitor lot located on the first floor of the campus parking garage, as well as nearby metered parking lots (parking information and map – parking is not included with registration).

The Tribune's symposia are modeled on the celebrated Texas Tribune Festival. These one-day, one-topic events bring together experts to present and generate productive conversations on major issues of the day.

