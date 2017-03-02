Editor's note: This story has been updated.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate voted to end debate Thursday on the confirmation of Rick Perry as the new U.S. secretary of energy, effectively putting the former Texas governor on a smooth path to confirmation.

Perry needed the support of at least 60 senators to move forward. The final vote was 62-37. His official confirmation, which will need only 51 votes, will probably be in the coming days or weeks.

Perry, who suffered for years from his "oops" moment in a 2011 presidential debate, was well-received during his January confirmation hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee vote. All in all, his confirmation was one of the least controversial of the docket Trump put before the Senate. During the hearing, he said his course of thinking had changed about the Energy Department, which he had once proposed eliminating. He also said he would purse "sound science" on the issue of climate change while weighing the economic impacts.

The secretary of the Energy Department has a sprawling portfolio, which includes energy production and overseeing the country's nuclear arsenal.

Perry's nomination as energy secretary has crystallized a remarkable turnaround in his relationship with President Donald Trump. As a GOP presidential rival, Perry ripped Trump in the summer of 2015 as a "cancer on conservatism." But he was also one of the first establishment Republicans to fall in line once Trump essentially locked down the nomination last May.

The context of the Perry vote came amid a frenetic day on Capitol Hill. Another Trump adviser, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, is under fire for communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States, an apparent contradiction to his January testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Mariana Alfaro is contributed to this report.

