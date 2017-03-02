WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz sought on Thursday morning to tamp down a growing firestorm around U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, twice calling the issue a "nothingburger" in a television interview.

While in the confirmation process, Sessions testified in January to the Senate Judiciary Committee — of which Cruz is a member — and said he had "been called a surrogate at a time or two in [the Donald Trump] campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians."

The Washington Post reported Wednesday night that Sessions twice spoke with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. over the course of the 2016 presidential campaign.

"The reason I say it's political theater is the underlying meeting ... is a nothingburger," Cruz said in an interview with MSNBC. "It's what senators do every day, meeting with foreign ambassadors. It's part of the job."

While Cruz labeled the issue a "nothingburger," he was unable to clarify if he knew what was discussed in Sessions' conversations with the ambassador.

But Cruz added that Sessions could "have been more clear in what he said."

Sessions' camp has characterized his meeting as part of his capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, the legislative oversight arm of defense policy. Cruz is also a member of the committee and said he had not met with the Russian diplomat but repeatedly described meeting with foreign ambassadors as routine for a U.S. senator on the committee.

"That's part of doing your job when you're on the Armed Services Committee," he added.

Cruz went on to call Sessions "a man of integrity, a man of candor."

"But at the end of the day, I don't think there's any there there," he said of the firestorm.

Cruz actively sought Sessions' endorsement during his 2012 presidential campaign. The then-Alabama senator ultimately endorsed Trump and spoke in Trump's place at the Texas GOP convention in May.

