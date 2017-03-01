Both the Texas House and Senate will take up various measures to overhaul how the state cares for endangered and abused children Wednesday.

The votes come after legislators have endured months of increased pressure from advocates to take drastic measures to fix the state’s broken child welfare system. Gov. Greg Abbott announced the issue was one of four issues he was declaring emergency issues during his State of the State address in January.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said on the Mark Davis radio show Wednesday morning that the Texas Senate would vote later in the day on Senate Bill 11, the lead legislation in the Senate this session aimed at changing how the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services cares for and reports on vulnerable children.

"We'll pass that bill today,” Patrick said during the interview.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee voted to send SB 11 for a floor vote last week. State Sen. Charles Schwertner, a Georgetown Republican and chairman of the Senate Finance Committee’s Workgroup on Child Protection, is the bill’s lead author.

The bill would create a so-called community based care program in which the Department contracts with local non-profit organizations to handle casework. Other provisions include a pilot program for non-profit organizations to handle behavioral health care for children, requiring managed care organizations be notified of a child’s placement change within 24 hours and requiring children under conservatorship to have medical exams within three days of entering into the system. The bill would also require the Department to retain abuse and neglect records for longer periods of time.

Across the hall, House members are slated to take up House Bill 4 and House Bill 5. The House Human Services Committee voted to send both bills to the House floor last week.

Under HB 4, from state Rep. Cindy Burkett’s, R-Sunnyvale, grandparents and other relatives who take care of abused and neglected children in their families through the Department of Family and Protective Services’ kinship care program would be eligible for payments to help. Burkett and other members have said more support for the kinship care program would help families stay together.

Meanwhile, HB 5 from Rep. James Frank’s, R-Wichita Falls, would make the Department of Family and Protective Services a standalone agency, out from under the thumb of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. That bill has been touted as a means to help the agency have more autonomy to make its own decisions faster.

Patrick Svitek contributed to this report.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Read related Tribune coverage: