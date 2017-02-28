*Correction appended. If you'd like The Brief in your inbox every weekday, sign up here.

Tribune today

Rise in Texas maternal deaths absent from legislative agenda

The maternal death rate has been overshadowed by issues like child welfare, the so-called “bathroom bill” and sanctuary cities.

Around D.C., Sheila Jackson Lee's image belies her persistence

According to dozens of interviews with members of Congress, House staffers and political players back home in Houston, there is a method to Jackson Lee's madness.

Texas Supreme Court to take up same-sex marriage case

Opponents are looking to fight same-sex marriage through a lawsuit challenging Houston's benefits for same-sex couples.

Huffines expresses regret over tone of school choice exchange with student

State Sen. Don Huffines, R-Dallas, is expressing regret over a heated exchange he had Monday with a student about school choice.

"Wrongful births" bill heads to Texas Senate floor

Abortion opponents say the bill protects children living with disabilities and prevents doctors from potentially encouraging abortions to avoid lawsuits.

Texas lawmakers call for financial sanctions in response to Baylor rape scandal

State Rep. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, called for a criminal investigation and state financial sanctions against Baylor University in response to the ongoing sexual assault scandal at the school.

Trump administration confirms plans to drop key claim against Texas Voter ID

The U.S. Department of Justice confirmed Monday it plans to ditch its longstanding position that Texas lawmakers purposefully discriminated against minority voters by passing the nation’s strictest voter identification law in 2011.

What you need to know

Texas’ maternal mortality rates nearly doubled between 2010 and 2014 — but lawmakers have had few conversations around the issue since the legislative session began.

Gov. Greg Abbott did not mention it in his State of the State address. It is also missing from Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's list of legislative priorities.

A spokesperson for the governor said Abbott "is committed to reducing the maternal mortality rate." He pointed to the governor's proposed budget, which said that additional resources for the Healthy Texas Women Program would help.

But researchers say there's no simple fix to curb the maternal death rate. Experts recommend

Quote to note

"The governor is right — it is past time for state lawmakers to fix our school funding system, and any solution should include public charter schools."

— David Dunn, executive director of the Texas Charter Schools Association via TribTalk

Correction: An earlier version of this story attributed a quote to the governor's spokesman that should have been attributed to the governor's proposed budget.

