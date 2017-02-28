Tuesday, February 28, 2017



7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Conversation begins at 8 a.m.

Conversation begins at 8 a.m. The Austin Club

110 E. 9th Street, Austin, TX 78701

110 E. 9th Street, Austin, TX 78701 Attend

Watch

Questions? Please email or call us at 512-716-8691.

Join us in person or online for a conversation with state Rep. Dan Huberty, chairman of the House Public Education Committee.

Huberty, R-Houston, has represented House District 127 since 2011. He was named chairman of the House Public Education Committee for the 85th Legislature. He also serves on the Pensions Committee. Previously, Huberty served as president of the Humble Independent School District and is a member of the Lake House Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Texas Tribune's Conversation Series features in-depth discussions with prominent elected officials and newsmakers moderated by CEO Evan Smith and other expert journalists from The Texas Tribune. Each free event at the historic Austin Club in downtown Austin features coffee, networking and audience question-and-answer time. You can also watch the event on our livestream if you are unable to attend in person.

This event is supported by the Texas Association of School Business Officials and Educate Texas.

