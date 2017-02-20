Editor's Note: If you'd like The Brief in your inbox every weekday, subscribe here.

How do Texans really feel about Donald Trump?

Spoiler: Texan Republicans love him.

With Donald Trump as president, Texas Republicans have a brighter outlook

Texas voters' feelings about the direction of the country and the national economy flipped when Donald Trump's new administration came in — with a notable partisan difference of opinion.

Hensarling ready to make final term as House Financial Services chairman count

Here's how U.S. Jeb Hensarling wants to change how money moves in the American economy.

Solutions: What Texas can do to help child sex-trafficking victims

Over the past week, we’ve exposed how Texas leaders who crusade against sex trafficking have done almost nothing to help child trafficking victims. We asked those closest to the issue how they would begin addressing the problem. Here's what they said.

Here’s how the “bathroom bills” in North Carolina and Texas measure up

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst maintain the so-called "bathroom bill" is significantly different from a similar law passed in North Carolina. Here's how the two laws actually stack up.

Federal judge sanctions Texas in voter registration lawsuit

The order will run up Texas' legal tab.

Texas Republicans like President Donald Trump — a lot. More than 80 percent of Republicans surveyed in the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll approve of Trump's work so far.

Texas Democrats have had an equally strong but opposite reaction . Eighty-five percent of Democrats surveyed disapprove of Trump.

Eighty-five percent of Democrats surveyed disapprove of Trump. Overall, 50 percent of Texans surveyed say Trump is not honest. Among Republicans, 70 percent said Trump is trustworthy. Just 6 percent of Democrats agree.

Among Republicans, 70 percent said Trump is trustworthy. Just 6 percent of Democrats agree. Meanwhile, Trump may be boosting the popularity of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin's negatives are 28 points higher among Texas Democrats than they are among Republicans.

Read more about the poll and its methodology here.

Help us report on sex trafficking in Texas: Over the past five months, The Texas Tribune has investigated the hidden world of sex trafficking. Now, we want to hear about your experiences.

Ask Texas Tribune journalists Neena Satija, Morgan Smith and Edgar Walters about our investigation into sex trafficking in Texas by joining us for a Feb. 21 Reddit "Ask Me Anything" chat with a former child welfare investigator.

Hundreds of Texans may have voted improperly, The Associated Press

As Trump makes foreign moves, Tillerson avoids the spotlight, The Associated Press

Across the U.S., police contracts shield officers from scrutiny and discipline, Reuters

Cruz meets with protestors during Valley visit, The Monitor

Harris County eyes overhaul of residential treatment, The Houston Chronicle ($)

Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decision, dies at 69, The Washington Post ($)

Rep. Eric Johnson asks Texas secretary of state to back up GOP voter fraud claims, The Dallas Morning News ($)

'You and your family are fired... Love you': dozens lose jobs over immigrant protest, Fort Worth Star-Telegram ($)

In Trump era, censorship may start in the newsroom, The New York Times ($)

Join us in person or online Thursday for a conversation with state Rep. John Zerwas, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

"Yet on each occasion that the president pulls a “Donald,” the mainstream media remains inclined to chase after the shiny object — his authoritarian style — rather than focus attention on matters of substance."

— Kevin Buckler, associate professor at the University of Houston, about asset forfeiture via TribTalk

"Yet on each occasion that the president pulls a "Donald," the mainstream media remains inclined to chase after the shiny object — his authoritarian style — rather than focus attention on matters of substance."

— Kevin Buckler, associate professor at the University of Houston, about asset forfeiture via TribTalk