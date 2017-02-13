How the crusade against sex trafficking in Texas has left child victims behind.
Our latest investigation, Sold Out, explores how the crusade against sex trafficking in Texas has left child victims behind. Now, we would like to hear about your experiences.
- Are you, or is someone you know, involved in the sex trade?
- Is trafficking happening in your community?
- Are you grappling with how to tackle trafficking as a law enforcement officer or child welfare investigator?
- Do you work at a hotel or other business where you see trafficking occur?
- What else should we know?
Have you seen signs of sex trafficking?
The Texas Attorney General's office recommends the following steps: If you believe someone is in immediate danger, call 911 to alert law enforcement. Tell them you think the situation may involve trafficking so the proper investigators will be informed.
Follow that call with a report to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or report@polarisproject.org. If a child is involved, contact the National Missing and Exploited Children's CyberTipline.
Not sure whether what you’ve seen is trafficking?
Call 1-888-373-7888 or text "help" or "info" to 233733 — the National Human Trafficking Hotline operates 24 hours a day; its staff are trained to help identify trafficking and can recommend next steps.
