Big 12 to withhold money from Baylor as it investigates sexual assault scandal

Baylor could lose millions of dollars as the Big 12 Conference works to make sure that the school has properly responded to its sexual assault scandal.

New campaign aims to promote reproductive rights access and legislation

Under the so-called Trust. Respect. Access. campaign, 12 organizations are working to “promote trust in Texans to make their own reproductive health care decisions" in the wake of Republicans at the state and federal level working on potential legislation to further restrict reproductive health access.

Investigators: Fire that ravaged Victoria mosque was arson

Investigators said Wednesday that someone intentionally set the fire that destroyed a mosque two weeks ago in Victoria, the South Texas town that has since rallied around its Muslim community.

Upset over infrastructure problems, Corpus Christi voters rejected the establishment and voted a political outsider to run the city last year. After 37 days and a string of bizarre controversies, Dan McQueen resigned. Here’s what happened:

Sen. John Whitmire, D-Houston, speaks to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick as Senate Democrats give final speeches opposing a bill outlawing sanctuary cities. Photo by Bob Daemmrich. See more photos on our Instagram account.

"The problems at CPS absolutely cannot go ignored. We can no longer sit idly by while children continue to suffer in group homes and outright abusive environments across the state."

— Kevin Roberts, State Representative for House District 126, via TribTalk

