The Texas Senate is set to take up its first two bills of the session on Tuesday: a wide-ranging ethics reform measure and a bill to punish local cities, counties and college campuses that act as sanctuary jurisdictions.

Both issues were designated "emergency" issues by Gov. Greg Abbott last week, allowing lawmakers in both chambers to take up the issues faster.

Of the two bills, state Sen. Charles Perry's bill banning sanctuary cities and sanctuary college campuses in Texas is likely to be the more contentious.

Perry’s Senate Bill 4 would punish local government entities and college campuses that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration officials or enforce immigration laws. The bill was the subject of an emotional 16-hour hearing last week before being voted out by the Senate Affair Committee on a 7-2 vote along party lines.

Senate Bill 14, authored by Sen. Van Taylor, R-Plano, would require lawmakers to reveal more of their private business dealings, take away lucrative pensions from corrupt elected officials and close a loophole that allows special interest lobbyists to wine and dine lawmakers without disclosing it. It also would slow down the “revolving door” that lets legislators immediately becoming lobbyists after they leave office and use their campaign funds to help set themselves up in business.

