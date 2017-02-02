Jess Herbst became mayor of New Hope – a small North Texas town in Collin County – last May when the previous mayor died of a heart attack. As the longest serving alderman on the town council, she was next in line. Herbst just came out publicly as a transgender woman, the first sitting mayor to do so. She publicly announced her transition with an open letter to her constituents on the conservative town’s website.
This story is from Texas Standard.
Read more from The Texas Tribune:
