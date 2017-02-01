Ahead of a hearing on the measure that is expected to draw hundreds, Senate Republicans have updated their bill that would ban sanctuary cities in Texas to cover college campuses and expand potential punishments for local entities that choose to not enforce immigration laws.

The modified version of Senate bill 4, by state Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, was given to members of the Senate State Affairs Committee Tuesday and a public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for Thursday morning.

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott declared the issue one of four emergencies of the session. That designation means lawmakers can potentially debate and pass the bill within weeks rather than waiting for the traditional 60-day waiting period to hear bills on the floor of either chamber.

A sanctuary city or campus is the general term for entities that do not comply with federal immigration law. Perry’s bill would allow local police to enforce immigration laws, but only if the officer is working with a federal immigration officer or under an agreement between the local and federal agency. It would also punish local governments if their law enforcement agencies — specifically county jails — fail to honor requests, known as detainers, from federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to hand over immigrants in custody for possible deportation. The punishment would be a denial of state grant funds.

Perry said the college-campus provision was added to the legislation after some student groups called for their schools to become “sanctuary campuses” to protect undocumented students.

“The college campus aspect was needed because we’ve had a lot of rhetoric from some of the college campuses [saying] this is what we’re going to go out and do,” Perry told reporters during a press conference. But Perry said campus police officers wouldn’t be in charge with adhering to federal law because students would be turned over to local authorities.

“Those college campuses have a police force that does not prosecute,” he said. “They sent those over to the county typically, to be processed at that point the transfer occurs and at that point the county jurisdiction begins.”

The bill was also changed to include a top-down provision that would mean a local government could jeopardize funding for every agency under its purview if it adopted a sanctuary policy.

“An entity in violation loses their state grant funds and every entity under their jurisdiction will lose funds as well,” a summary of the modified bill reads.

Perry's revisions come as Abbott on Wednesday made good on earlier threats and cut off state funding for Travis County over a new "sanctuary" policy implemented by Sheriff Sally Hernandez.

In the House, state Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, filed a companion bill to Perry’s original proposal. It’s unclear however, whether House members will be on board with Perry’s changes. As of Wednesday morning, Geren’s bill hadn’t been modified from its original version.

The UT-Austin chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) plans to protest Perry's bill during Thursday's public hearing, according to a chapter spokesman.

Alex Samuels contributed to this report.

Gov. Greg Abbott followed through Wednesday on his threat to cut off state funding for Travis County over its new "sanctuary" policy.



Disclosure: The University of Texas at Austin has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune. A complete list of Tribune donors and sponsors can be viewed here.