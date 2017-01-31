Tribune today

Survey of Texans in Congress shows most Republicans back Trump's travel ban

As of late Monday, nearly all of the 38-member Texas congressional delegation had taken a position on President Trump's travel ban executive order. Most Republicans backed the measure, while Democrats viscerally opposed it.

Hundreds attend vigil for refugees at Austin church

Hundreds of people packed the First English Lutheran Church in Austin on Monday evening as part of an interfaith vigil in support of refugees.

Hope turns to heartache for Texas volunteers looking to help refugees

President Trump’s executive order restricting travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries and halting refugee admissions left many refugee resettlement agencies wondering what was left of their mission. But they were undeterred.

Juvenile justice advocates look to raise age of criminal responsibility to 18

Seventeen-year-olds can't vote, join the military or buy cigarettes or alcohol, but they're treated as adults in criminal cases in Texas. About 200 people rallied at the Capitol on Monday to change that.

Texas lawmakers fired up about state CPS and foster care woes

On Monday, the Senate Finance Committee scrutinized Department of Family and Protective Services budget requests while the House Workgroup on Child Protective Services floated a proposal to make the department a standalone agency.

Two Texas mosques burned to the ground this month

The Islamic Center of Victoria was destroyed by a massive fire Saturday, less than three weeks after the partly constructed Islamic Center of Lake Travis suffered the same fate.

Dallas freeway becomes national target for highway teardown movement

After spending years as a target of Dallas activists, I-345 is now among a list of U.S. highways that a national group thinks should be torn down. But a lot may have to happen before city leaders decide the freeway's fate.

School choice bill pitches savings accounts, tax credit scholarships

Sen. Larry Taylor on Monday filed Senate Bill 3, which pushes education savings accounts and tax credit scholarships to subsidize private school tuition and other education expenses.

House Republican eyes alternative approach to "bathroom bill"

A Republican in the Texas House is pitching an alternative to the “bathroom bill,” saying he wants to focus more on local control than bathrooms.

Texas rep placed under state protection after filing bill to ban abortions

State Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, has been placed under the protection of the Texas Department of Public Safety after getting death threats following his filing of a bill to criminalize abortion in Texas.

Former President George H.W. Bush discharged from Houston hospital

Former President George H.W. Bush, who was admitted to the hospital this month for shortness of breath, was discharged Monday.

Democrats make Texas central to 2018 midterms strategy

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced Monday morning that the party intends to target two longtime GOP incumbents next year: U.S. Reps. Pete Sessions of Dallas and John Culberson of Houston.

What you need to know

Gov. Greg Abbott will give his State of the State address at 11 a.m. today. Watch the livestream live on our site and follow Texas Tribune reporters Patrick Svitek, Marissa Evans and Matthew Watkins for updates.

In his speech, Abbott is expected to announce "emergency items" for lawmakers to consider. In a session already filled with priorities — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is aggressively pushing 25 — Abbott may add some clarity.

In a session already filled with priorities — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is aggressively pushing 25 — Abbott may add some clarity. What's an emergency item? It is a chance for the governor to set priorities. Lawmakers are not allowed to pass legislation in the first 60 days of session unless it is an emergency item the governor has declared.

It is a chance for the governor to set priorities. Lawmakers are not allowed to pass legislation in the first 60 days of session unless it is an emergency item the governor has declared. While Abbott has been tight-lipped about his speech, there are a few things to expect. He wants lawmakers to revisit ethics reform, reform the state's child protective services system and pass resolutions calling for a convention of states.

Other stories we're watching today:

Today is Texas Muslim State Capitol Day, an opportunity for community members to learn about civic engagement. Last session, Texas Muslims were met with hostility. Follow Texas Tribune reporters Alexa Ura and Alex Samuels for updates today.

The State Board of Education will hear testimony Tuesday on science curriculum standards that teach students to discredit evolution. Follow Texas Tribune reporter Aliyya Swaby for updates.

News from home

If you know someone affected by Trump's refugee ban in Texas, we want to talk to you.

What we're reading

I'm a Syrian refugee in Texas. I have no idea when I'll see my children again, Vox

Texas Senate cites 'decorum' to increase distance between legislators, reporters, Columbia Journalism Review

Trump's voter fraud expert registered in 3 states, The Associated Press

Trump wants to enlist local police in immigration crackdown, The Associated Press

Senator from Berkeley demands release of Melania Trump's immigration documents, San Francisco Chronicle

Obama joins fray over Trump order, The Hill

Texas clerks look to derail web-based public access to court records, Austin American-Statesman ($)

Disability advocates threaten to sue Texas over special education cap, The Houston Chronicle ($)

Prayers and protests as Dallas faithful react to Trump's immigration orders, The Dallas Morning News ($)

Misleading stats fuel Republicans' effort to cap local property taxes, The Dallas Morning News ($)

Trump fires acting Attorney General who defied him, The New York Times ($)

For your calendar

The Texas Tribune will hold a conversation with state Sens. Van Taylor and Kirk Watson and state Rep. Giovanni Capriglione on ethics, transparency & open government at 8 a.m. today at The Austin Club. Watch live here.

For a complete list of upcoming events, visit our site here.

Photo of the day

Syrian refugee family Abdul Ghani, his wife Sana Alaama and their daughters, Laila Alaama and Sama Alaama, attend a vigil at the First English Lutheran Church in Austin on Jan. 30, 2017. Photo by Shelby Knowles. See more photos on our Instagram account.

Quote to note

"Eliminating protection of teacher-student communication will almost certainly place LGBTQ students in situations in which they are forced to choose between seeking out the support of a trusted teacher and running the risk of being outed to potentially rejecting parents, or to remain silent about an important part of who they are."

— Adam McCormick, assistant professor of social work at St. Edward's University, about Sen. Konni Burton pushing legislation that mandates teachers provide parents with certain information students have confided in them via TribTalk

