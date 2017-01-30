WASHINGTON - After a turbulent weekend at American airports, many Texas members of Congress sought on Monday to clarify their positions on President Donald Trump's controversial executive order banning travel from certain countries in the Middle East.

In a nearly uniform fashion, Texas Republicans lined up behind Trump, while Democrats viscerally opposed the action.

Only U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, a Helotes Republican, fully crossed party lines and firmly opposed the ban.

Republicans who backed Trump fell into two camps: those offering full-throated support and those who expressed concern about the disorganized implementation that resulted in a public relations nightmare of detained travelers in Texas and across the country.



Most Texas Republicans were initially reluctant to weigh in, with only a handful making public statements over the weekend. But by Monday, a flood of GOP Texas members released statements praising the action.

As of late Monday, only a few in the 38-member Texas congressional delegation remained on the sidelines.