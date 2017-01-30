WASHINGTON – Nearly two years out, House Democrats are publicly staking their claim on the state of Texas on the 2018 midterms.

The House Democratic campaign arm, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, announced Monday morning that the party intends to target two longtime GOP incumbents that, until recently, have long been considered locks for re-election: U.S. Reps. Pete Sessions of Dallas and John Culberson of Houston.

The two races are in addition to the committee's targeting of U.S. Rep. Will Hurd of San Antonio, who represents Texas' 23rd District, a perennial target which includes much of the state's border communities.

National Democrats' expansion into Dallas and Houston, along with several other Republican districts the committee has added to its target list, marks a highly aggressive strategy, one that is clearly betting on a deteriorating political environment for Republicans over the next two years.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

They will need it if they intend to make progress in winning the House back. The current House maps were crafted in the wake of the 2010 GOP wave. Republican-controlled state legislatures across the country drew Congressional districts to benefit Republican officeholders.

Sessions and Culberson represent traditional bastions of Republicanism: some of the wealthiest enclaves in the entire state. But, Democrats argue, the incumbents' business-friendly style of conservatism does not match with President Trump's tone.

If a serious race comes to pass, Sessions will undoubtedly have a formidable political operation.

He previously ran the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House GOP campaign arm, along with his longtime aide and consultant, Guy Harrison, a Dallas native. The pair helmed the committee in 2010, a massively successful year for the GOP, and that committee experience will undoubtedly translate into staggering fundraising for the 11-term incumbent.

Culberson faced two primary challengers in 2016, and the nine-term member had to spend some effort to bring his own campaign apparatus into the modern era. He serves on the House Appropriations Committee, which would likely lend itself to robust fundraising if he finds himself in a difficult spot.

That Hurd was on the target list was no surprise. He narrowly defeated former U.S. Rep. Pete Gallego in 2016 in the most evenly divided district in the state. In his first term, Hurd worked to forge deep ties across the sprawling district and he is increasingly a noteworthy voice on national security matters.



The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Even so, Democrats say Hurd could be susceptible to a Democratic wave, if that were to occur.

Democrats on Capitol Hill say President Trump's performance in Texas against Hillary Clinton in Texas is why they are concentrating on a state they mostly ignored in the last several cycles, save for Hurd's district. Trump's 9-point win over Clinton in Texas was the narrowest for a Republican presidential candidate in 20 years.

Democrats further argue that Trump underperformed in Texas' urban areas, particularly in Dallas and Harris Counties. At least one Democratic operative close to leadership who was not authorized to speak on the record called the president a potential "albatross around their neck."

Multiple interviews with House Democratic sources have yet to scare up any possible recruits in the two districts.

"It's more of a, 'Where can we go and create opportunities?'" said Moses Mercado, a plugged-in Washington lobbyist with Texas roots.

Still, if Democrats are serious about this effort, it will be costly. Dallas and Houston are expensive television advertising markets. Oftentimes, national party decisions on which candidates to financially support – and which not to – can be based on how much it costs to run advertising in a district.

Patrick Svitek contributed to this report.

Read more: