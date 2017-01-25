Happy Wednesday! Thanks for reading The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that prepares you for the day ahead. If you have friends who might want to join our list, please forward this email. They can click here to sign up. – BB
Tribune today
Texas dispute with feds leaves Corpus Christi neighborhood in housing limbo
More than a year after Texas and the federal government settled a civil rights complaint from residents of a Corpus Christi neighborhood of Hillcrest, both sides are at an impasse, potentially leaving hundreds in the lurch.
Analysis: A Senate budget that takes more off the top than it first appears
The Texas Senate's proposed budget, with one exception, is a carefully assembled conservative start to a 20-week legislative spending negotiation. But they finished off their work with a chain saw.
With Senate moving quickly on UT regent confirmation, Hall asks for more time
One day after Gov. Greg Abbott appointed three new University of Texas System regents, the Senate has scheduled a confirmation hearing. One of the regents being replaced, Wallace Hall, is asking the Senate and Abbott to slow the process down.
Austin Democrats gearing up to compete for Dawnna Dukes' seat
Four Austin Democrats pitched ideas for representing House District 46, even though state Rep. Dawnna Dukes, D-Austin, abruptly decided not to step down from her seat.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for House, Senate vote on school choice this session
At a "National School Choice Week" rally Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Gov. Greg Abbott urged the Legislature to take a vote on school choice legislation this session.
What you need to know
President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Wednesday ordering the construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall, according to multiple reports. The president is also expected to order a reduction in the number of refugees who can resettle in the United States, according to The New York Times.
- There are still many questions about Trump's border wall. How much will it cost? Somewhere between $15 billion to $25 billion. How tall will the wall be? Trump has given widely different measurements. Will Mexico really pay for it? That president says no way.
- We asked all 38 Texans in Congress last month if they'd endorse the "complete" border wall Trump wants — and none of them would. Most Texas Republicans in Congress want a "virtual wall" in some places and a physical one elsewhere.
- Trump is speaking to a top concern for many Texans. According to a University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll in June 2016, 52 percent of Texans either “strongly” or “somewhat” support building a U.S.-Mexico border wall.
- Trump took to Twitter Tuesday night, promising a "big day" ahead on national security. For updates on this story, follow Texas Tribune reporter Julián Aguilar or subscribe to our breaking news alerts.
Other stories we're watching today:
- Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will unveil an ethics reform bill with Sen. Van Taylor, R-Plano, at a 9:30 a.m. press conference The legislation will likely require lawmakers to reveal contracts they have with governmental entities, among other things. Follow Texas Tribune reporter Jay Root this morning.
- The House convenes at 10 a.m. and the Senate meets at 11 a.m. You can watch the broadcasts live on our site here. For updates in the Senate, follow Texas Tribune reporter Aliyya Swaby. For updates in the House, follow Sanya Mansoor.
News from home
What we're reading
(Links below lead to outside websites; paywall content noted with $)
The Senate suddenly warms up to schools, Texas Monthly
TxDOT unveils new merging strategy, Temple Daily Telegram
Madonna Music Banned From Texas Radio Station After the Controversial Women's March Speech, Vulture
After Statesman investigation, Dawnna Dukes' AISD contract canceled, Austin American-Statesman ($)
Austinites gather at Ted Cruz's office to protest Trump's Cabinet picks, Austin American-Statesman ($)
Trump White House freezes information coming out of federal agencies, The Dallas Morning News ($)
U.S-Mexico relations at crossroads under Trump, The Houston Chronicle ($)
For your calendar
Photo of the day
Thousands of children from charter and private schools across Texas flocked to the Capitol for the National School Choice Rally. Photo by Laura Skelding. See more photos on our Instagram account.
Quote to note
"Some opponents of school choice oppose these programs on ideological grounds. Constitutional claims are merely the vehicle through which choice programs are challenged in court when a legislative debate has been lost. If the Texas Legislature passes an ESA bill, proponents should not be surprised if a constitutional challenge is close behind."
— John Colyandro and Russell Withers of Texas Conservative Coalition Research Institute on education savings account proposals via TribTalk
