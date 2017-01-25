Happy Wednesday! Thanks for reading The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that prepares you for the day ahead. If you have friends who might want to join our list, please forward this email. They can click here to sign up. – BB

Texas dispute with feds leaves Corpus Christi neighborhood in housing limbo

More than a year after Texas and the federal government settled a civil rights complaint from residents of a Corpus Christi neighborhood of Hillcrest, both sides are at an impasse, potentially leaving hundreds in the lurch.

Analysis: A Senate budget that takes more off the top than it first appears

The Texas Senate's proposed budget, with one exception, is a carefully assembled conservative start to a 20-week legislative spending negotiation. But they finished off their work with a chain saw.

With Senate moving quickly on UT regent confirmation, Hall asks for more time

One day after Gov. Greg Abbott appointed three new University of Texas System regents, the Senate has scheduled a confirmation hearing. One of the regents being replaced, Wallace Hall, is asking the Senate and Abbott to slow the process down.

Austin Democrats gearing up to compete for Dawnna Dukes' seat

Four Austin Democrats pitched ideas for representing House District 46, even though state Rep. Dawnna Dukes, D-Austin, abruptly decided not to step down from her seat.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for House, Senate vote on school choice this session

At a "National School Choice Week" rally Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Gov. Greg Abbott urged the Legislature to take a vote on school choice legislation this session.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Wednesday ordering the construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall, according to multiple reports. The president is also expected to order a reduction in the number of refugees who can resettle in the United States, according to The New York Times.

We're hiring a software developer.

The Senate suddenly warms up to schools, Texas Monthly

TxDOT unveils new merging strategy, Temple Daily Telegram



Madonna Music Banned From Texas Radio Station After the Controversial Women's March Speech, Vulture

After Statesman investigation, Dawnna Dukes' AISD contract canceled, Austin American-Statesman ($)

Austinites gather at Ted Cruz's office to protest Trump's Cabinet picks, Austin American-Statesman ($)

Trump White House freezes information coming out of federal agencies, The Dallas Morning News ($)



U.S-Mexico relations at crossroads under Trump, The Houston Chronicle ($)



Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith will interview Bill Frist, former U.S. Senate majority leader, in one week. RSVP here.

Thousands of children from charter and private schools across Texas flocked to the Capitol for the National School Choice Rally. Photo by Laura Skelding. See more photos on our Instagram account.

"Some opponents of school choice oppose these programs on ideological grounds. Constitutional claims are merely the vehicle through which choice programs are challenged in court when a legislative debate has been lost. If the Texas Legislature passes an ESA bill, proponents should not be surprised if a constitutional challenge is close behind."

— John Colyandro and Russell Withers of Texas Conservative Coalition Research Institute on education savings account proposals via TribTalk

— John Colyandro and Russell Withers of Texas Conservative Coalition Research Institute on education savings account proposals via TribTalk