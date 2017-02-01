Wednesday, February 1, 2017



7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Conversation begins at 8 a.m.

The Austin Club

110 E. 9th Street, Austin, TX 78701

110 E. 9th Street, Austin, TX 78701 Attend

Watch

Questions? Please email or call us at 512-716-8691.

Join us in person or online for a conversation with Bill Frist, former U.S. Senate majority leader.

Frist represented Tennessee in the U.S. Senate from 1994 to 2006 and served as majority leader from 2003 to 2007. He currently serves as executive board chairman for Cressey & Company, a health service private equity firm, and as chairman of Hope Through Healing Hands, a nonprofit that focuses on maternal and child health and reducing global poverty. Frist, a nationally acclaimed heart and lung transplant surgeon, also is an adjunct professor of cardiac surgery at Vanderbilt University.

The Texas Tribune's Conversation Series features in-depth discussions with prominent elected officials and newsmakers moderated by CEO Evan Smith and other expert journalists from The Texas Tribune. Each free event at the historic Austin Club in downtown Austin features coffee, networking and audience question-and-answer time. You can also watch the event on our livestream if you are unable to attend in person.

This event is supported by Community Health Choice, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas and St. David's HealthCare. The Conversation Series is presented by AT&T, BP, PepsiCo, Walmart, Southwest Airlines – the official airline of Texas Tribune Events – and 85th Legislative Session sponsor, The University of Texas at Arlington. Additional support is provided by the Hatton W. Sumners Foundation. Tribune events are also supported through contributions from our founding investors and members.

Disclosure: Though donors and corporate sponsors underwrite The Texas Tribune events, they play no role in determining the content, panelists or line of questioning.