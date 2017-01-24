Happy Tuesday! Thanks for reading The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that prepares you for the day ahead. If you have friends who might want to join our list, please forward this email. They can click here to sign up. – BB

Thousands of school choice advocates expected to rally at Texas Capitol

Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will headline Tuesday's rally, marking the start of a protracted battle this session over whether Texas should allow parents to pay for private school with taxpayer money.

Universities on edge with Senate budget missing $1 billion in expected funds

Schools say they rely heavily on "special item" appropriations for higher education. The Senate hasn't appropriated any so far, but it could add them later.



Castro brothers confront Trump era

Donald Trump's upset victory left many in both parties shocked, upending their best-laid plans for after the election. Among them are rising Texas Democratic stars Julián and Joaquin Castro.

Texas Senate takes first step toward school finance overhaul

The Senate has tasked a new budget working group with coming up with ways to overhaul the state's school finance system.

Former Sen. Eltife appointed to UT Board of Regents, Wallace Hall passed over

An era of disunity and controversy on the University of Texas System Board of Regents could soon be ending, as the most controversial member of the board Wallace Hall and his two closest ideological allies have been passed over for reappointment to the board.

George H.W. Bush moved out of ICU, Barbara Bush discharged from hospital

Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving intensive care as he battles pneumonia; former First Lady Barbara Bush will stay by his side.

What you need to know

School choice legislation hasn't made much headway in past legislative sessions. This year could be different. Some of the state's top Republican leaders are headlining a school choice rally at the Capitol this morning that thousands are expected to attend.

Gov. Greg Abbott has become a vocal supporter on the issue. "I will be interested in school choice solutions that are offered up, and I will be interested in signing the most pro-school choice law that arrives on my desk," Abbott said last month.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who has long advocated for school choice, is calling it a top priority this session. Patrick is expected to advocate for "education savings accounts," which would give parents state-issued debit cards to be used for private school tuition.

Patrick is expected to advocate for "education savings accounts," which would give parents state-issued debit cards to be used for private school tuition. Many educators worry education savings accounts would take money away from public schools in Texas. Take Granger ISD Superintendent Randy Willis, who runs a district of 438 students. Under school choice legislation, he's worried his pot of money will shrink and rural districts like his will have less funds.

Take Granger ISD Superintendent Randy Willis, who runs a district of 438 students. Under school choice legislation, he's worried his pot of money will shrink and rural districts like his will have less funds. Today's school choice rally at the Capitol begins at 10 a.m. Look for live coverage on our Facebook page, and follow Texas Tribune reporter Aliyya Swaby for updates.

Other stories we're watching today:

News from home

What we're reading

The Short, Tumultuous Tenure Of Corpus Christi Mayor Dan McQueen, Texas Monthly

Meet the 'New Ted Cruz', Politico

Governor: Mississippi state trooper shortage at critical level, The Clarion-Ledger

Temple police brutality lawsuit filed in federal court, The Temple Daily Telegram

Trump's judicial picks will affect far more than the Supreme Court, McClatchy DC

Trump revives ban on foreign aid to groups that give abortion counseling, The New York Times ($)

President halts hiring of many federal workers, The Washington Post ($)

Ken Paxton donor sues Collin County over prosecution's price tag... again, The Dallas Morning News ($)

For your calendar

The Texas Tribune will moderate a conversation on mental health with State Reps. Joe Moody and Four Price this Thursday. RSVP here.

Quote to note

"Laws prohibiting abortion and targeting the doctors who perform them have far-reaching implications, affecting more than just the besieged abortion clinic on the corner."

— Heather Busby, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Texas, about the need for easy access to abortions via TribTalk

