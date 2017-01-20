Happy Friday! Thanks for reading The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that prepares you for the day ahead. If you have friends who might want to join our list, please forward this email. They can click here to sign up. – BB

Tribune today

Texans celebrate Trump at Black Tie and Boots Ball

An estimated 12,000 people brought their best cowboy hats to the Texas State Society's Black Tie and Boots Ball just outside the U.S. capitol on Thursday night.

Perry goes before Senate energy committee (video)

In the Roundup: Former Gov. Rick Perry has confirmation hearing for energy secretary, State Rep. Dawnna Dukes is indicted and the Texas House and Senate are billions of dollars apart on the state budget.

A conversation with Burrows and Darby (video)

Watch full video of Evan Smith's 1/19 conversation with state Reps. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, and Drew Darby, R-San Angelo, on the campus of Howard College in San Angelo. Topics discussed: the state budget, school finance, school choice, the so-called "bathroom bill" and border security.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Analysis: Spinning numbers in Texas lawmakers’ proposed budgets

For lessons in how to speak positively about bad news — without telling lies — you might consider studying at the feet of the people who write the Texas budget.

How should Texas teach students to interact with police?

Should Texas schools teach students how to handle interactions with police?

Border Patrol agent tied to smuggled money but not to slaying in day 3 of trial

Joel Luna, the Border Patrol agent on trial for capital murder in Brownsville, was linked to hundreds of thousands of dollars in smuggled money by the prosecution's star witness — Luna's older brother Eduardo.



On so-called bathroom bill, Greg Abbott staying neutral as pressure builds

Two weeks after the high-profile legislation was unveiled in the Texas Senate, Gov. Greg Abbott maintained his largely neutral stance on the so-called "bathroom bill" Thursday as pressure builds on him to weigh in.



Federal officials plan second round of investigation on Texas special ed

Continuing its investigation into whether Texas capped special education services, federal officials will visit Texas districts and schools the week of Feb. 27.

Texas Senate leaders propose tuition freeze, elimination of financial aid program

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Sen. Kel Seliger, chairman of the Senate Higher Education Committee, unveiled legislation Thursday that they said aims to lower costs for college students.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

House, Senate disagree on how to fund the state's oil and gas regulator

Texas House and Senate leaders unveiled dueling budget proposals this week that are billions of dollars apart.

Study: Longer distances to Texas clinics linked to decline in abortions

Increased distances to abortion providers linked to decline in number of abortions.

Judge temporarily blocks Planned Parenthood's ouster from Texas Medicaid

After three days of testimony from attorneys for the state and Planned Parenthood, U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks is letting the reproductive health provider stay in Medicaid until Feb. 21.

Vela and Gonzalez become fourth and fifth Texans in Congress to boycott Trump inauguration

Both U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela and Vicente Gonzalez announced Thursday they were boycotting Friday's inauguration. Vela said 40 migrant students from his district were subject to racial slurs from inauguration attendees.

Texas lawmaker sends letter to "Islamic Leaders" surveying their beliefs

Freshman state Rep. Kyle Biedermann sent a letter to mosque leaders and Muslim student associations in order to poll them about their beliefs ahead of Texas Muslim Capitol Day.

At confirmation hearing, Rick Perry vows to pursue "sound science" on climate change

Testifying before a U.S. Senate committee on Thursday, Secretary of Energy nominee Rick Perry said that he believed humans contributed to climate change and that he no longer supported the dissolution of the Department of Energy.

What you need to know

Donald Trump will formally become the next President of the United States today. Multiple protests and demonstrations are planned throughout Friday as celebrations and ceremonies occur in Washington, D.C.

Watch the historic moment starting at 10:30 a.m. CST. The swearing-in ceremony begins in the morning. The inaugural parade follows at 2 p.m. You can watch the ceremony live here and here.

The swearing-in ceremony begins in the morning. The inaugural parade follows at 2 p.m. You can watch the ceremony live here and here. Several Texas Democrats are boycotting Trump's inauguration. A growing list includes Joaquin Castro, Lloyd Doggett, Al Green, Filemon Vela and Vicente Gonzalez.

A growing list includes Joaquin Castro, Lloyd Doggett, Al Green, Filemon Vela and Vicente Gonzalez. Texas Republicans have flocked to the nation's capitol. State lawmakers made appearances at the "Black Tie and Boots" inaugural ball Thursday night and First Lady Cecilia Abbott spoke at the Latino Inaugural Gala.

State lawmakers made appearances at the "Black Tie and Boots" inaugural ball Thursday night and First Lady Cecilia Abbott spoke at the Latino Inaugural Gala. Meanwhile in Texas , Students at the University of Texas at Austin are expected to stage a “walk out” from their classes at 12:15 p.m., with more protests planned near the Capitol in the evening. The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Want to follow all of this? Visit our site for a live blog of events from Texas and D.C. beginning around noon CST.

Coming up this weekend

On Saturday, the Women’s March takes place in Washington, with sister marches planned in Houston, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and other cities. Follow Texas Tribune reporters Cassi Pollock and Mariana Alfaro for updates.

What we're reading

(Links below lead to outside websites; paywall content noted with $)

Cornyn: No one covered under Medicaid expansion will lose coverage, Talking Points Memo



Corsicana man joins Trump's inauguration team, Corsicana Daily Sun

TxDOT proposes expanding U.S. 190 to six lanes, Temple Daily Telegram

Double entendres as Rick Perry dodges climate change, Texas Monthly

Paxton wants Trump to roll back endangered species regulations immediately, The Houston Chronicle

Buda postpones water fluoridation to hold public hearing, The Austin American-Statesman

‘Justice Nightmare’: 32 Years in Texas Prisons After Conviction Voided, The New York Times ($)

Austin Water ads went to website created just for them, The Austin American-Statesman ($)

Some women, on the left and right, see no place for themselves at the Women's March, The Dallas Morning News ($)



Feds plan to devote more resources to investigating special ed in Texas, The Houston Chronicle ($)

Photo of the day

Preparations in Washington, D.C., were well underway as crowds began to gather for the inauguration. Photo by Caleb Bryant Miller. See more photos on our Instagram account.

Quote to note

"Perry understands that government doesn’t grow jobs — companies and investors in the private sector do."

— Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association, on how former Texas Gov. Rick Perry could help America if confirmed as energy secretary, via TribTalk

The Brief is written and compiled by your morning news baristas, Bobby Blanchard and Cassi Pollock. If you have feedback or questions, please email thebrief@texastribune.org. We're a nonprofit newsroom, and count on readers like you to help power newsletters like this. Did you like what you read today? Show your appreciation by becoming a member or making a donation today.