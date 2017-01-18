Reports: Most statewide officials in strong financial shape
Most of Texas' top state leaders tallied some formidable numbers in their latest campaign finance reports.
Most of Texas' major statewide officials are in strong — if not formidable — financial shape as they gear up for 2018 re-election campaigns, according to a new batch of campaign finance reports.
Towering over everyone is Gov. Greg Abbott, who is heading into the latter half of his first term with a massive $34.4 million war chest. He raised $9.1 million in the second half of last year, his biggest six-month fundraising haul since he took office.
Other officials disclosed well-filled coffers Wednesday, including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick ($13.7 million), Attorney General Ken Paxton ($4.6 million), Comptroller Glenn Hegar ($4.5 million) and Land Commissioner George P. Bush ($3.2 million).
Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller continues to be the exception, posting significantly lower numbers among the statewide officials. He raised $241,000 in the last half of 2016 and has $337,000 cash on hand.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
The other official seen as vulnerable in 2018, Paxton, has proved to be a strong fundraiser despite his battle against federal and state charges of securities fraud. He took in $1.9 million in the second half of last year, his biggest six-month tally since he entered office.
Hegar ramped up his fundraising more than any other official, taking in $1.3 million after raising $261,000 during the previous period.
The only major statewide official who has not made a decision yet about running for another term is Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick. She nonetheless posted impressive numbers for the second half of 2016, raising $727,000 and entering the new year with $1.9 million in the bank.
See more of the Texas Tribune's coverage:
- In their first-day numbers, the Texas Legislature's two chambers didn’t even agree on the size of the current budget. The House baked in some supplemental expenses that the Senate left that out.
- Facing sluggish economic forecasts, Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced this month that lawmakers will have $104.87 billion in state funds at their disposal in crafting the next two-year budget, a 2.7 percent decrease from the last session two years ago.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up