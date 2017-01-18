Most of Texas' major statewide officials are in strong — if not formidable — financial shape as they gear up for 2018 re-election campaigns, according to a new batch of campaign finance reports.

Towering over everyone is Gov. Greg Abbott, who is heading into the latter half of his first term with a massive $34.4 million war chest. He raised $9.1 million in the second half of last year, his biggest six-month fundraising haul since he took office.

Other officials disclosed well-filled coffers Wednesday, including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick ($13.7 million), Attorney General Ken Paxton ($4.6 million), Comptroller Glenn Hegar ($4.5 million) and Land Commissioner George P. Bush ($3.2 million).

Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller continues to be the exception, posting significantly lower numbers among the statewide officials. He raised $241,000 in the last half of 2016 and has $337,000 cash on hand.

The other official seen as vulnerable in 2018, Paxton, has proved to be a strong fundraiser despite his battle against federal and state charges of securities fraud. He took in $1.9 million in the second half of last year, his biggest six-month tally since he entered office.

Hegar ramped up his fundraising more than any other official, taking in $1.3 million after raising $261,000 during the previous period.

The only major statewide official who has not made a decision yet about running for another term is Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick. She nonetheless posted impressive numbers for the second half of 2016, raising $727,000 and entering the new year with $1.9 million in the bank.

