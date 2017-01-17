WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Al Green of Houston announced overnight that he will not attend the swearing-in of President-elect Donald Trump, the first member of the Texas congressional delegation to join in a boycott that has drawn dozens of other Democrats in Congress.

The seven-term Democrat cited his conscience in his decision to become the first Texan to sit out the ceremony on Friday.

"For some time, I have been hearing from many constituents with varying points of view on the question of whether I will attend the inauguration," Green said in a statement. "My response is Dr. King was right when he indicated: On some issues ‘cowardice asks the question, is it safe? Expediency asks the question, is it politic? Vanity asks the question, is it popular? But, conscience asks the question, is it right? And there comes a time when we must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but one must take it because it is right.’"

“I will not attend the inauguration because conscience says it is the right thing to do," he added.

Green joins a steady stream of House Democrats who are boycotting Friday's inauguration. The movement picked up speed over the weekend when Trump engaged in a war of words against U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, a civil rights icon and beloved figure within the House Democratic caucus.

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, a former mayor of San Antonio, has also said he won't be attending the inauguration.

