U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz urged state lawmakers Friday to take on school choice this session, adding his voice to what is likely to be a tough battle for education reformers under the Pink Dome.

"I could not encourage state legislators more to take up this issue and show courage," the Texas Republican said, adding that state lawmakers have an opportunity to "step up and ... help lead the nation on school choice."

Cruz's remarks came at a conference hosted by the Texas Public Policy Foundation, an Austin-based conservative think tank that has championed school choice. It is also a priority of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who has vowed to fight for it as long as he is in office.

A school choice program would use taxpayers dollars to help parents send their children to private or religious schools, or educate them at home. Such a proposal faces resistance in the Legislature from lawmakers who believe it would hurt public schools. But proponents say that the system would benefit students who are trapped in failing schools.

Such a program has varied support from the state's top Republicans, with Patrick being the most vocal by far. While Gov. Greg Abbott has promised to sign the "most pro-school choice law" that lands on his desk, House Speaker Joe Straus, R-San Antonio, has not shown much appetite, instead urging lawmakers to fix the state's public school finance system.

