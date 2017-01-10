Lawmakers, lobbyists and onlookers were at the Capitol on Tuesday for the opening day of the 85th Texas Legislature. Here are some scenes from the day:

Capitol visitors lined up early for chance to get a seat in the House gallery. Todd Wiseman / The Texas Tribune

Family and special guests of the legislators filled the Senate floor to watch their loved ones get sworn in. Todd Wiseman / The Texas Tribune

State Rep. Abel Herrero, D-Robstown, poses with his family on the House floor. Todd Wiseman / The Texas Tribune

Sen. Van Taylor, R-Plano, describes one of the paintings displayed in the Senate to his daughters. Marjorie Kamys Cotera for The Texas Tribune

Texas senators are sworn in. Marjorie Kamys Cotera for The Texas Tribune

Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin (second from left), and other Texas House members visit the Senate floor. Marjorie Kamys Cotera for The Texas Tribune

Attendees packed the Senate gallery to watch the opening day events. Todd Wiseman / The Texas Tribune

State Rep. John Zerwas, R-Richmond, takes his oath of office while holding his grandson. Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston (second from left), is surrounded by family as she is sworn in. Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

Rep. Dawnna Dukes, D-Austin, on the House floor. Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan Hecht (left) applauds Joe Straus, R-San Antonio, after Straus was elected to his record-tying fifth term as speaker of the House. Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott addresses the House in his opening remarks. Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (center) takes a break to snap a selfie with Sen. Don Huffines, R-Dallas, on the Senate floor. Todd Wiseman / The Texas Tribune