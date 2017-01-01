What to watch for in the 2017 Texas Legislative Session (video)
Watch the Tribune's Ross Ramsey explain what lawmakers will focus their attention on during the state's five-month legislative session, which starts Jan. 10. Learn more about how the agenda is shaping up, and get a glimpse into what the session's most hotly debated topics are likely to be.
