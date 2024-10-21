Ask our Texas voting assistant your questions

Questions on Texas voting rules?
Ask our AI voting assistant.
This tool queries The Texas Tribune's 2024 election guides and provides quick answers to your questions on voting in Texas. All responses are based solely on published reporting by Tribune journalists. It's an experimental product powered by Google as we explore how artificial intelligence, or AI, tools can help us make our content more accessible. It might not know the answer to every question.
Ask this bot questions like:
- What are the Texas voter ID laws?
- When does voting start?
- How can I ensure my vote is counted?
Why and how we built this
We want to help readers receive quick and clear answers to their voting questions. This tool helps readers navigate our voting reporting to find what they need to know.
This tool searches our voter guides and resources and ranks the results based on relevancy. It then uses a Google-powered Large Language Model to write a response to answer your question. It is an experimental product and it may not always understand your question or be able to come up with an answer. Please let us know what you think with our feedback form — audience feedback helps us iterate and build better tools.
Disclosure: Google has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
