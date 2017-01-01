Watch videos of the keynote sessions of the 2017 Texas Tribune Festival.
Join The Texas Tribune's Evan Smith, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes and Slate's Jamelle Bouie for a community forum on race & justice.
Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith interviews U.S. Sen. Al Franken, D-Minnesota.
Bryan Curtis, editor at large for The Ringer, leads a panel discussion with presidential historian H.W. Brands, CNN presidential historian Douglas Brinkley, NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson and Dan Rather, president and CEO of News and Guts Media.
Robert Draper, writer at large for The New York Times Magazine, interviews House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland.
Robert Chesney, professor of law at the University of Texas Law School, leads a panel discussion with U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio; Kathleen Hicks, senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies; U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes; and Malcolm Nance, counterterrorism and intelligence expert for MSNBC.
New York Times media columnist Jim Rutenberg interviews Raney Aronson-Rath, executive producer of FRONTLINE, and Paula Kerger, president and CEO of PBS.
Texas Tribune Washington Bureau Chief Abby Livingston interviews U.S. Reps. Michael Burgess, R-Lewisville, and Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo.
Indira Lakshmanan, columnist for The Boston Globe, interviews Susan Rice, former national security advisor and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Chief Political Correspondent for Slate Jamelle Bouie leads a panel discussion with Crisanta Duran, speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives; Ezra Levin, co-founder and executive director of the Indivisible Project; civil rights activist and organizer DeRay Mckesson; and Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood.
Editor of The Nevada Independent Jon Ralston leads a panel discussion with Matthew Dowd, chief political analyst for ABC News; Mindy Finn, 2016 Independent candidate for U.S. vice president; Mark McKinnon, co-host of Showtime’s “The Circus”; Charlie Sykes, host of the “Indivisible” podcast; and Rick Wilson, Republican political strategist and CEO of Intrepid Media.
Texas Tribune reporter Jay Root leads a panel discussion with U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo; El Paso County Judge Veronica Escobar; former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Antonio Garza; Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller; and Francisco Cabeza de Vaca, governor of Tamaulipas, Mexico.
Texas Tribune Editor-in-Chief Emily Ramshaw interviews Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.
Dave Levinthal, senior political reporter at the Center for Public Integrity, leads a panel discussion with Matthew Miller, former director of the office of public affairs for the Department of Justice; Richard Painter, chief ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush's administration; Walter Shaub, former director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics; and Ken Starr, former U.S. solicitor general.
Washington Post chief correspondent Dan Balz interviews Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.
Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith interviews US. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith leads a roundtable discussion with CNN Politics reporter Chris Cillizza, The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech, Slate’s “Trumpcast” co-host Virginia Heffernan, The Boston Globe columnist Indira Lakshmanan and Charles P. Pierce, writer at large for Esquire Magazine.
