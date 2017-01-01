Trump, Ethics and the Law

4:25 to 5:25 p.m. Sept. 23

Dave Levinthal, senior political reporter at the Center for Public Integrity, leads a panel discussion with Matthew Miller, former director of the office of public affairs for the Department of Justice; Richard Painter, chief ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush's administration; Walter Shaub, former director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics; and Ken Starr, former U.S. solicitor general.