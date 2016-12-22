 

Texas Prison Inmates

Use this app to explore Texas’ prison units, and learn more about the more than 143,000 inmates housed inside them. Search for inmates by name, look at the most common crimes among inmates, take a closer look at specific prison units. You can also view all Death Row inmates.

124
Units
143,691
Inmates

Most Common Crimes

Crime Number of Incidents
BURGLARY OF HABITATION 35,192
POSS CS PG 1 <1G 29,424
AGG ROBBERY 26,182
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE 16,562
AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON 15,890
AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD 15,852
BURGLARY OF BUILDING 15,146
ROBBERY 12,973
POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G 12,842
INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT 11,165
View More Crimes

Statistics

Sentence Length

Inmates By Race

Inmates By Sex

Crime by Location

Rates are calculated per 1,000 residents in each county.

Crime Rates

County Rate
Delta 68.3
Jackson 67.2
Potter 54.7
Brown 54.1
Eastland 48.9
Lamar 48.8
Hopkins 45.5
Kerr 45.1
Limestone 41.5
Hill 40.2

Crime Total

County Total
Harris 73,839
Dallas 58,225
Tarrant 35,231
Bexar 27,971
Travis 14,928
Nueces 10,687
Hidalgo 9,559
El Paso 9,403
McLennan 8,954
Jefferson 6,952

Crime by Offender's Home County

Rates are calculated per 1,000 residents in each county.

Crime Rates

County Rate
Marion 864.9
McMullen 244.9
Potter 64.4
Delta 63.4
Mason 56.7
Jackson 56.6
Brown 48.1
Lamar 47.9
Kerr 42.0
Eastland 40.6

Crime Total

County Total
Harris 77,195
Dallas 60,667
Tarrant 35,581
Bexar 29,786
Travis 15,880
Nueces 10,656
Hidalgo 9,645
El Paso 9,304
Marion 9,120
Potter 7,788

