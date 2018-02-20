 

Texas Prison Inmates

Use this app to explore Texas’ prison units, and learn more about the more than 142,000 inmates housed inside them. Search for inmates by name, look at the most common crimes among inmates, take a closer look at specific prison units. You can also view all Death Row inmates.

105
Units
142,040
Inmates

Most Common Crimes

Crime Number of Incidents
BURGLARY OF HABITATION 34,627
POSS CS PG 1 <1G 29,877
AGG ROBBERY 26,566
AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON 16,359
AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD 16,114
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE 15,642
BURGLARY OF BUILDING 14,965
POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G 13,348
ROBBERY 13,036
INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT 11,290
View More Crimes

Statistics

Sentence Length

Inmates By Race

Inmates By Sex

Crime by Location

Rates are calculated per 1,000 residents in each county.

Crime Rates

County Rate
Delta 66.9
Jackson 62.1
Brown 59.7
Potter 53.8
Eastland 51.9
Lamar 49.9
Kerr 47.9
Kenedy 46.4
Kimble 44.4
Hopkins 43.9

Crime Total

County Total
Harris 69,605
Dallas 57,296
Tarrant 34,959
Bexar 29,385
Travis 15,231
Nueces 10,053
El Paso 9,717
Hidalgo 9,263
McLennan 9,168
Smith 7,109

Crime by Offender's Home County

Rates are calculated per 1,000 residents in each county.

Crime Rates

County Rate
Marion 874.2
McMullen 236.6
Mason 65.4
Potter 65.4
Delta 61.2
Brown 50.5
Lamar 49.7
Jackson 46.9
Kerr 46.0
Mills 42.4

Crime Total

County Total
Harris 73,066
Dallas 59,571
Tarrant 35,428
Bexar 31,472
Travis 16,409
Nueces 9,956
El Paso 9,583
Hidalgo 9,502
Marion 9,218
Potter 7,911

Sign Up for The Brief

Our daily news summary

Popular Data Apps

  1. Government Salaries Explorer
  2. The Disappearing Rio Grande Expedition
 