Texas Prison Inmates

Use this app to explore Texas’ prison units, and learn more about the more than 142,000 inmates housed inside them. Search for inmates by name, look at the most common crimes among inmates, take a closer look at specific prison units. You can also view all Death Row inmates.
|Crime
|Number of Incidents
|BURGLARY OF HABITATION
|34,627
|POSS CS PG 1 <1G
|29,877
|AGG ROBBERY
|26,566
|AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
|16,359
|AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
|16,114
|DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
|15,642
|BURGLARY OF BUILDING
|14,965
|POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
|13,348
|ROBBERY
|13,036
|INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
|11,290
Rates are calculated per 1,000 residents in each county.
|County
|Rate
|Delta
|66.9
|Jackson
|62.1
|Brown
|59.7
|Potter
|53.8
|Eastland
|51.9
|Lamar
|49.9
|Kerr
|47.9
|Kenedy
|46.4
|Kimble
|44.4
|Hopkins
|43.9
|County
|Rate
|Marion
|874.2
|McMullen
|236.6
|Mason
|65.4
|Potter
|65.4
|Delta
|61.2
|Brown
|50.5
|Lamar
|49.7
|Jackson
|46.9
|Kerr
|46.0
|Mills
|42.4