As part of The Texas Tribune’s commitment to help Texans know more about their representatives, we've gathered the bios, contact information and more for the occupants of the state’s highest offices in our Elected Officials Directory. You can learn about the districts they represent, who’s serving on their staff, where they sit in the House and Senate, and their financial disclosures.
|Governor
|Abbott, Greg
|Governor
|R
|Lieutenant Governor
|Patrick, Dan
|Lieutenant Governor
|R
|Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts
|Hegar, Glenn
|Comptroller
|R
|Attorney General
|Paxton, Ken
|Attorney General
|R
|Texas General Land Office
|Bush, George P.
|Commissioner
|R
|Texas Department of Agriculture
|Miller, Sid
|Commissioner
|R
|Texas Railroad Commission
|Christian, Wayne
|Commissioner
|R
|Craddick, Christi
|Commissioner
|R
|Sitton, Ryan
|Commissioner
|R
|Supreme Court of Texas
|Blacklock, Jimmy
|Justice
|R
|Boyd, Jeffrey S.
|Justice
|R
|Brown, Jeff
|Justice
|R
|Devine, John
|Justice
|R
|Green, Paul
|Justice
|R
|Guzman, Eva
|Justice
|R
|Hecht, Nathan L.
|Chief Justice
|R
|Johnson, Phil
|Justice
|R
|Lehrmann, Debra
|Justice
|R
|Willett, Don
|Justice
|R
|Texas Court of Criminal Appeals
|Alcala, Elsa
|Judge
|R
|Keasler, Michael
|Judge
|R
|Keel, Mary Lou
|Judge
|R
|Keller, Sharon
|Presiding Judge
|R
|Newell, David
|Judge
|R
|Parker Hervey, Barbara
|Judge
|R
|Patrick Yeary, Kevin
|Judge
|R
|Richardson, Bert
|Judge
|R
|Walker, Scott
|Judge
|R
|State Board of Education
|Allen Jr., Lawrence A.
|Member
|D
|Bahorich, Donna
|Member
|R
|Beltran, Erika
|Member
|D
|Bradley, David
|Member
|R
|Cargill, Barbara
|Member
|R
|Cortez Jr., Ruben
|Member
|D
|Ellis, Keven
|Member
|R
|Hardy, Patricia "Pat"
|Member
|R
|Maynard, Tom
|Member
|R
|Melton-Malone , Sue
|Member
|R
|Mercer, Ken
|Member
|R
|Miller, Geraldine "Tincy"
|Member
|R
|Pérez, Georgina Cecilia
|Member
|D
|Perez-Diaz, Marisa
|Member
|D
|Rowley, Marty
|Member
|R
Sort by official name, district, city, or party to find who you’re looking for.
|Name
|District
|Party
|Allen, Alma A.
|131
|Houston
|D
|Alonzo, Roberto R.
|104
|Dallas
|D
|Alvarado, Carol
|145
|Houston
|D
|Anchia, Rafael
|103
|Dallas
|D
|Anderson, Charles "Doc"
|56
|Waco
|R
|Anderson, Rodney
|105
|Grand Prairie
|R
|Arévalo, Diana
|116
|San Antonio
|D
|Ashby, Trent
|57
|Lufkin
|R
|Bailes, Ernest
|18
|Shepherd
|R
|Bell Jr., Cecil
|3
|Magnolia
|R
|Bernal, Diego
|123
|San Antonio
|D
|Biedermann, Kyle
|73
|Fredericksburg
|R
|Blanco, César
|76
|El Paso
|D
|Bohac, Dwayne
|138
|Houston
|R
|Bonnen, Dennis
|25
|Angleton
|R
|Bonnen, Greg
|24
|Friendswood
|R
|Burkett, Cindy
|113
|Sunnyvale
|R
|Burns, DeWayne
|58
|Cleburne
|R
|Burrows, Dustin
|83
|Lubbock
|R
|Button, Angie Chen
|112
|Richardson
|R
|Cain, Briscoe
|128
|Deer Park
|R
|Canales, Terry
|40
|Edinburg
|D
|Capriglione, Giovanni
|98
|Southlake
|R
|Clardy, Travis
|11
|Nacogdoches
|R
|Coleman, Garnet
|147
|Houston
|D
|Collier, Nicole
|95
|Fort Worth
|D
|Cook, Byron
|8
|Corsicana
|R
|Cortez, Philip
|117
|San Antonio
|D
|Cosper, Scott
|54
|Killeen
|R
|Craddick, Tom
|82
|Midland
|R
|Cyrier, John
|17
|Lockhart
|R
|Dale, Tony
|136
|Cedar Park
|R
|Darby, Drew
|72
|San Angelo
|R
|Davis, Sarah
|134
|West University Place
|R
|Davis, Yvonne
|111
|Dallas
|D
|Dean, Jay
|7
|Longview
|R
|Deshotel, Joe
|22
|Beaumont
|D
|Dukes, Dawnna
|46
|Austin
|D
|Dutton Jr., Harold
|142
|Houston
|D
|Elkins, Gary W.
|135
|Houston
|R
|Faircloth, Wayne
|23
|Galveston
|R
|Fallon, Pat
|106
|Frisco
|R
|Farrar, Jessica
|148
|Houston
|D
|Flynn, Dan
|2
|Canton
|R
|Frank, James
|69
|Wichita Falls
|R
|Frullo, John
|84
|Lubbock
|R
|Geren, Charlie
|99
|Fort Worth
|R
|Gervin-Hawkins, Barbara
|120
|San Antonio
|D
|Giddings, Helen
|109
|DeSoto
|D
|Goldman, Craig
|97
|Fort Worth
|R
|Gonzales, Larry
|52
|Round Rock
|R
|González, Mary
|75
|Clint
|D
|Gooden, Lance
|4
|Terrell
|R
|Guerra, Robert "Bobby"
|41
|Mission
|D
|Guillen, Ryan
|31
|Rio Grande City
|D
|Gutierrez, Roland
|119
|San Antonio
|D
|Hefner, Cole
|5
|Mt. Pleasant
|R
|Hernandez, Ana
|143
|Houston
|D
|Herrero, Abel
|34
|Robstown
|D
|Hinojosa, Gina
|49
|Austin
|D
|Holland, Justin
|33
|Rockwall
|R
|Howard, Donna
|48
|Austin
|D
|Huberty, Dan
|127
|Houston
|R
|Hunter, Todd
|32
|Corpus Christi
|R
|Isaac, Jason A.
|45
|Dripping Springs
|R
|Israel, Celia
|50
|Austin
|D
|Johnson, Eric
|100
|Dallas
|D
|Johnson, Jarvis
|139
|Houston
|D
|Kacal, Kyle
|12
|College Station
|R
|Keough, Mark
|15
|The Woodlands
|R
|King, Ken
|88
|Canadian
|R
|King, Phil
|61
|Weatherford
|R
|King, Tracy
|80
|Batesville
|D
|Klick, Stephanie
|91
|Fort Worth
|R
|Koop, Linda
|102
|Dallas
|R
|Krause, Matt
|93
|Fort Worth
|R
|Kuempel, John
|44
|Seguin
|R
|Lambert, Stan
|71
|Abilene
|R
|Landgraf, Brooks
|81
|Odessa
|R
|Lang, Mike
|60
|Granbury
|R
|Larson, Lyle
|122
|San Antonio
|R
|Laubenberg, Jodie
|89
|Parker
|R
|Leach, Jeff
|67
|Plano
|R
|Longoria, Oscar
|35
|Mission
|D
|Lozano, J.M.
|43
|Kingsville
|R
|Lucio III, Eddie
|38
|Brownsville
|D
|Martinez, Armando "Mando"
|39
|Weslaco
|D
|Metcalf, Will
|16
|Conroe
|R
|Meyer, Morgan
|108
|Dallas
|R
|Miller, Rick
|26
|Sugar Land
|R
|Minjarez, Ina
|124
|San Antonio
|D
|Moody, Joseph "Joe"
|78
|El Paso
|D
|Morrison, Geanie W.
|30
|Victoria
|R
|Muñoz Jr., Sergio
|36
|Palmview
|D
|Murphy, Jim
|133
|Houston
|R
|Murr, Andrew
|53
|Junction
|R
|Neave, Victoria
|107
|Dallas
|D
|Nevárez, Alfonso "Poncho"
|74
|Eagle Pass
|D
|Oliveira, René
|37
|Brownsville
|D
|Oliverson, Tom
|130
|Cypress
|R
|Ortega, Evelina "Lina"
|77
|El Paso
|D
|Paddie, Chris
|9
|Marshall
|R
|Parker, Tan
|63
|Flower Mound
|R
|Paul, Dennis
|129
|Houston
|R
|Perez, Mary Ann
|144
|Houston
|D
|Phelan, Dade
|21
|Beaumont
|R
|Phillips, Larry
|62
|Sherman
|R
|Pickett, Joe
|79
|El Paso
|D
|Price, Four
|87
|Amarillo
|R
|Raney, John
|14
|College Station
|R
|Raymond, Richard Peña
|42
|Laredo
|D
|Reynolds, Ron
|27
|Missouri City
|D
|Rinaldi, Matt
|115
|Irving
|R
|Roberts, Kevin
|126
|Houston
|R
|Rodriguez, Eddie
|51
|Austin
|D
|Rodriguez, Justin
|125
|San Antonio
|D
|Romero Jr., Ramon
|90
|Fort Worth
|D
|Rose, Toni
|110
|Dallas
|D
|Sanford, Scott
|70
|McKinney
|R
|Schaefer, Matt
|6
|Tyler
|R
|Schofield, Mike
|132
|Katy
|R
|Schubert, Leighton
|13
|Caldwell
|R
|Shaheen, Matt
|66
|Plano
|R
|Sheffield, J.D.
|59
|Gatesville
|R
|Shine, Hugh D.
|55
|Temple
|R
|Simmons, Ron
|65
|Carrollton
|R
|Smithee, John
|86
|Amarillo
|R
|Springer, Drew
|68
|Muenster
|R
|Stephenson, Phil
|85
|Wharton
|R
|Stickland, Jonathan
|92
|Bedford
|R
|Straus, Joe
|121
|San Antonio
|R
|Stucky, Lynn
|64
|Denton
|R
|Swanson, Valoree
|150
|Spring
|R
|Thierry, Shawn
|146
|Houston
|D
|Thompson, Ed
|29
|Pearland
|R
|Thompson, Senfronia
|141
|Houston
|D
|Tinderholt, Tony
|94
|Arlington
|R
|Turner, Chris
|101
|Grand Prairie
|D
|Uresti, Tomas
|118
|San Antonio
|D
|VanDeaver, Gary
|1
|New Boston
|R
|Villalba, Jason
|114
|Dallas
|R
|Vo, Hubert
|149
|Houston
|D
|Walle, Armando
|140
|Houston
|D
|White, James
|19
|Hillister
|R
|Wilson, Terry
|20
|Marble Falls
|R
|Workman, Paul
|47
|Austin
|R
|Wray, John
|10
|Waxahachie
|R
|Wu, Gene
|137
|Houston
|D
|Zedler, Bill
|96
|Arlington
|R
|Zerwas, John
|28
|Richmond
|R
|Name
|District
|Party
|Bettencourt, Paul
|7
|Houston
|R
|Birdwell, Brian
|22
|Granbury
|R
|Buckingham, Dawn
|24
|Lakeway
|R
|Burton, Konni
|10
|Colleyville
|R
|Campbell, Donna
|25
|New Braunfels
|R
|Creighton, Brandon
|4
|Conroe
|R
|Estes, Craig L.
|30
|Wichita Falls
|R
|Garcia, Sylvia R.
|6
|Houston
|D
|Hall, Bob
|2
|Edgewood
|R
|Hancock, Kelly
|9
|North Richland Hills
|R
|Hinojosa, Juan "Chuy"
|20
|McAllen
|D
|Huffines, Donald
|16
|Dallas
|R
|Huffman, Joan
|17
|Houston
|R
|Hughes, Bryan
|1
|Mineola
|R
|Kolkhorst, Lois
|18
|Brenham
|R
|Lucio Jr., Eddie
|27
|Brownsville
|D
|Menéndez, José
|26
|San Antonio
|D
|Miles, Borris L.
|13
|Houston
|D
|Nelson, Jane
|12
|Flower Mound
|R
|Nichols, Robert
|3
|Jacksonville
|R
|Perry, Charles
|28
|Lubbock
|R
|Rodríguez, José R.
|29
|El Paso
|D
|Schwertner, Charles
|5
|Georgetown
|R
|Seliger, Kel
|31
|Amarillo
|R
|Taylor, Larry
|11
|Friendswood
|R
|Taylor, Van
|8
|Plano
|R
|Uresti, Carlos
|19
|San Antonio
|D
|Watson, Kirk
|14
|Austin
|D
|West, Royce
|23
|Dallas
|D
|Whitmire, John
|15
|Houston
|D
|Zaffirini, Judith
|21
|Laredo
|D
|Cornyn, John
|R
|Cruz, Ted
|R
|Name
|District
|Party
|Arrington, Jodey
|19
|Lubbock
|R
|Babin, Brian
|36
|Woodville
|R
|Barton, Joe L.
|6
|Ennis
|R
|Brady, Kevin
|8
|The Woodlands
|R
|Burgess, Michael
|26
|Lewisville
|R
|Carter, John R.
|31
|Round Rock
|R
|Castro, Joaquin
|20
|San Antonio
|D
|Conaway, Mike
|11
|Midland
|R
|Cuellar, Henry
|28
|Laredo
|D
|Culberson, John
|7
|Houston
|R
|Doggett, Lloyd
|35
|Austin
|D
|Farenthold, Blake
|27
|Corpus Christi
|R
|Flores, Bill
|17
|Bryan
|R
|Gohmert, Louie
|1
|Tyler
|R
|Gonzalez, Vicente
|15
|McAllen
|D
|Granger, Kay
|12
|Fort Worth
|R
|Green, Al
|9
|Houston
|D
|Green, Raymond Eugene "Gene"
|29
|Houston
|D
|Hensarling, Jeb
|5
|Dallas
|R
|Hurd, Will
|23
|Helotes
|R
|Jackson Lee, Sheila
|18
|Houston
|D
|Johnson, Eddie Bernice
|30
|Dallas
|D
|Johnson, Sam
|3
|Richardson
|R
|Marchant, Kenny E.
|24
|Coppell
|R
|McCaul, Michael
|10
|Tomball
|R
|Olson, Pete
|22
|Sugar Land
|R
|O'Rourke, Robert "Beto"
|16
|El Paso
|D
|Poe, Ted "Judge Poe"
|2
|Houston
|R
|Ratcliffe, John
|4
|Heath
|R
|Sessions, Pete
|32
|Dallas
|R
|Smith, Lamar
|21
|San Antonio
|R
|Thornberry, Mac
|13
|Clarendon
|R
|Veasey, Marc
|33
|Fort Worth
|D
|Vela, Filemon
|34
|Brownsville, TX
|D
|Weber, Randy
|14
|Friendswood
|R
|Williams, Roger
|25
|Austin
|R