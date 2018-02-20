 

Elected Officials Directory

 

As part of The Texas Tribune’s commitment to help Texans know more about their representatives, we've gathered the bios, contact information and more for the occupants of the state’s highest offices in our Elected Officials Directory. You can learn about the districts they represent, who’s serving on their staff, where they sit in the House and Senate, and their financial disclosures.

Who represents you?

Governor
Abbott, Greg Governor R
Lieutenant Governor
Patrick, Dan Lieutenant Governor R
Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts
Hegar, Glenn Comptroller R
Attorney General
Paxton, Ken Attorney General R
Texas General Land Office
Bush, George P. Commissioner R
Texas Department of Agriculture
Miller, Sid Commissioner R
Texas Railroad Commission
Christian, Wayne Commissioner R
Craddick, Christi Commissioner R
Sitton, Ryan Commissioner R
Supreme Court of Texas
Blacklock, Jimmy Justice R
Boyd, Jeffrey S. Justice R
Brown, Jeff Justice R
Devine, John Justice R
Green, Paul Justice R
Guzman, Eva Justice R
Hecht, Nathan L. Chief Justice R
Johnson, Phil Justice R
Lehrmann, Debra Justice R
Willett, Don Justice R
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals
Alcala, Elsa Judge R
Keasler, Michael Judge R
Keel, Mary Lou Judge R
Keller, Sharon Presiding Judge R
Newell, David Judge R
Parker Hervey, Barbara Judge R
Patrick Yeary, Kevin Judge R
Richardson, Bert Judge R
Walker, Scott Judge R
State Board of Education
Allen Jr., Lawrence A. Member D
Bahorich, Donna Member R
Beltran, Erika Member D
Bradley, David Member R
Cargill, Barbara Member R
Cortez Jr., Ruben Member D
Ellis, Keven Member R
Hardy, Patricia "Pat" Member R
Maynard, Tom Member R
Melton-Malone , Sue Member R
Mercer, Ken Member R
Miller, Geraldine "Tincy" Member R
Pérez, Georgina Cecilia Member D
Perez-Diaz, Marisa Member D
Rowley, Marty Member R

Sort by official name, district, city, or party to find who you’re looking for.

Name District City Party
Allen, Alma A. 131 Houston D
Alonzo, Roberto R. 104 Dallas D
Alvarado, Carol 145 Houston D
Anchia, Rafael 103 Dallas D
Anderson, Charles "Doc" 56 Waco R
Anderson, Rodney 105 Grand Prairie R
Arévalo, Diana 116 San Antonio D
Ashby, Trent 57 Lufkin R
Bailes, Ernest 18 Shepherd R
Bell Jr., Cecil 3 Magnolia R
Bernal, Diego 123 San Antonio D
Biedermann, Kyle 73 Fredericksburg R
Blanco, César 76 El Paso D
Bohac, Dwayne 138 Houston R
Bonnen, Dennis 25 Angleton R
Bonnen, Greg 24 Friendswood R
Burkett, Cindy 113 Sunnyvale R
Burns, DeWayne 58 Cleburne R
Burrows, Dustin 83 Lubbock R
Button, Angie Chen 112 Richardson R
Cain, Briscoe 128 Deer Park R
Canales, Terry 40 Edinburg D
Capriglione, Giovanni 98 Southlake R
Clardy, Travis 11 Nacogdoches R
Coleman, Garnet 147 Houston D
Collier, Nicole 95 Fort Worth D
Cook, Byron 8 Corsicana R
Cortez, Philip 117 San Antonio D
Cosper, Scott 54 Killeen R
Craddick, Tom 82 Midland R
Cyrier, John 17 Lockhart R
Dale, Tony 136 Cedar Park R
Darby, Drew 72 San Angelo R
Davis, Sarah 134 West University Place R
Davis, Yvonne 111 Dallas D
Dean, Jay 7 Longview R
Deshotel, Joe 22 Beaumont D
Dukes, Dawnna 46 Austin D
Dutton Jr., Harold 142 Houston D
Elkins, Gary W. 135 Houston R
Faircloth, Wayne 23 Galveston R
Fallon, Pat 106 Frisco R
Farrar, Jessica 148 Houston D
Flynn, Dan 2 Canton R
Frank, James 69 Wichita Falls R
Frullo, John 84 Lubbock R
Geren, Charlie 99 Fort Worth R
Gervin-Hawkins, Barbara 120 San Antonio D
Giddings, Helen 109 DeSoto D
Goldman, Craig 97 Fort Worth R
Gonzales, Larry 52 Round Rock R
González, Mary 75 Clint D
Gooden, Lance 4 Terrell R
Guerra, Robert "Bobby" 41 Mission D
Guillen, Ryan 31 Rio Grande City D
Gutierrez, Roland 119 San Antonio D
Hefner, Cole 5 Mt. Pleasant R
Hernandez, Ana 143 Houston D
Herrero, Abel 34 Robstown D
Hinojosa, Gina 49 Austin D
Holland, Justin 33 Rockwall R
Howard, Donna 48 Austin D
Huberty, Dan 127 Houston R
Hunter, Todd 32 Corpus Christi R
Isaac, Jason A. 45 Dripping Springs R
Israel, Celia 50 Austin D
Johnson, Eric 100 Dallas D
Johnson, Jarvis 139 Houston D
Kacal, Kyle 12 College Station R
Keough, Mark 15 The Woodlands R
King, Ken 88 Canadian R
King, Phil 61 Weatherford R
King, Tracy 80 Batesville D
Klick, Stephanie 91 Fort Worth R
Koop, Linda 102 Dallas R
Krause, Matt 93 Fort Worth R
Kuempel, John 44 Seguin R
Lambert, Stan 71 Abilene R
Landgraf, Brooks 81 Odessa R
Lang, Mike 60 Granbury R
Larson, Lyle 122 San Antonio R
Laubenberg, Jodie 89 Parker R
Leach, Jeff 67 Plano R
Longoria, Oscar 35 Mission D
Lozano, J.M. 43 Kingsville R
Lucio III, Eddie 38 Brownsville D
Martinez, Armando "Mando" 39 Weslaco D
Metcalf, Will 16 Conroe R
Meyer, Morgan 108 Dallas R
Miller, Rick 26 Sugar Land R
Minjarez, Ina 124 San Antonio D
Moody, Joseph "Joe" 78 El Paso D
Morrison, Geanie W. 30 Victoria R
Muñoz Jr., Sergio 36 Palmview D
Murphy, Jim 133 Houston R
Murr, Andrew 53 Junction R
Neave, Victoria 107 Dallas D
Nevárez, Alfonso "Poncho" 74 Eagle Pass D
Oliveira, René 37 Brownsville D
Oliverson, Tom 130 Cypress R
Ortega, Evelina "Lina" 77 El Paso D
Paddie, Chris 9 Marshall R
Parker, Tan 63 Flower Mound R
Paul, Dennis 129 Houston R
Perez, Mary Ann 144 Houston D
Phelan, Dade 21 Beaumont R
Phillips, Larry 62 Sherman R
Pickett, Joe 79 El Paso D
Price, Four 87 Amarillo R
Raney, John 14 College Station R
Raymond, Richard Peña 42 Laredo D
Reynolds, Ron 27 Missouri City D
Rinaldi, Matt 115 Irving R
Roberts, Kevin 126 Houston R
Rodriguez, Eddie 51 Austin D
Rodriguez, Justin 125 San Antonio D
Romero Jr., Ramon 90 Fort Worth D
Rose, Toni 110 Dallas D
Sanford, Scott 70 McKinney R
Schaefer, Matt 6 Tyler R
Schofield, Mike 132 Katy R
Schubert, Leighton 13 Caldwell R
Shaheen, Matt 66 Plano R
Sheffield, J.D. 59 Gatesville R
Shine, Hugh D. 55 Temple R
Simmons, Ron 65 Carrollton R
Smithee, John 86 Amarillo R
Springer, Drew 68 Muenster R
Stephenson, Phil 85 Wharton R
Stickland, Jonathan 92 Bedford R
Straus, Joe 121 San Antonio R
Stucky, Lynn 64 Denton R
Swanson, Valoree 150 Spring R
Thierry, Shawn 146 Houston D
Thompson, Ed 29 Pearland R
Thompson, Senfronia 141 Houston D
Tinderholt, Tony 94 Arlington R
Turner, Chris 101 Grand Prairie D
Uresti, Tomas 118 San Antonio D
VanDeaver, Gary 1 New Boston R
Villalba, Jason 114 Dallas R
Vo, Hubert 149 Houston D
Walle, Armando 140 Houston D
White, James 19 Hillister R
Wilson, Terry 20 Marble Falls R
Workman, Paul 47 Austin R
Wray, John 10 Waxahachie R
Wu, Gene 137 Houston D
Zedler, Bill 96 Arlington R
Zerwas, John 28 Richmond R

Sort by official name, district, city, or party to find who you’re looking for.

Name District City Party
Bettencourt, Paul 7 Houston R
Birdwell, Brian 22 Granbury R
Buckingham, Dawn 24 Lakeway R
Burton, Konni 10 Colleyville R
Campbell, Donna 25 New Braunfels R
Creighton, Brandon 4 Conroe R
Estes, Craig L. 30 Wichita Falls R
Garcia, Sylvia R. 6 Houston D
Hall, Bob 2 Edgewood R
Hancock, Kelly 9 North Richland Hills R
Hinojosa, Juan "Chuy" 20 McAllen D
Huffines, Donald 16 Dallas R
Huffman, Joan 17 Houston R
Hughes, Bryan 1 Mineola R
Kolkhorst, Lois 18 Brenham R
Lucio Jr., Eddie 27 Brownsville D
Menéndez, José 26 San Antonio D
Miles, Borris L. 13 Houston D
Nelson, Jane 12 Flower Mound R
Nichols, Robert 3 Jacksonville R
Perry, Charles 28 Lubbock R
Rodríguez, José R. 29 El Paso D
Schwertner, Charles 5 Georgetown R
Seliger, Kel 31 Amarillo R
Taylor, Larry 11 Friendswood R
Taylor, Van 8 Plano R
Uresti, Carlos 19 San Antonio D
Watson, Kirk 14 Austin D
West, Royce 23 Dallas D
Whitmire, John 15 Houston D
Zaffirini, Judith 21 Laredo D