 

Ethics Explorer A Guide to the Financial Interests of Elected Officials

The Ethics Explorer is an interactive tool to help educate citizens on the degree to which elected officials’ personal interests conflict with the public interest when passing bills and setting policy. Use the search box or click on the headshots below to find research and analysis on specific officials. You can also sort them by party, office or occupation. For more information about this project, which was generously supported by the Fund for Investigative Journalism, please visit our about page.

  • Ina Minjarez
  • Brian Birdwell
  • Lance Gooden
  • Carol Alvarado
  • Hugh D. Shine
  • Diana Arévalo
  • Cole Hefner
  • Mike Lang
  • Jay Dean
  • Judith Zaffirini
  • Eddie Lucio Jr.
  • Jane Nelson
  • Carlos Uresti
  • José R. Rodríguez
  • Juan Hinojosa
  • Tomas Uresti
  • Rodney Anderson
  • Dennis Bonnen
  • Greg Bonnen
  • Larry Taylor
  • Diego Bernal
  • Angie Chen Button
  • Travis Clardy
  • Sylvia R. Garcia
  • Mary Ann Perez
  • Cindy Burkett
  • Dwayne Bohac
  • Joan Huffman
  • Kirk Watson
  • Rafael Anchia
  • Trent Ashby
  • Donald Huffines
  • Justin Holland
  • Lynn Stucky
  • César Blanco
  • DeWayne Burns
  • Dustin Burrows
  • Terry Canales
  • Giovanni Capriglione
  • James Frank
  • Sarah Davis
  • Yvonne Davis
  • Larry Gonzales
  • Mary González
  • Eric Johnson
  • Ken King
  • Phil King
  • Van Taylor
  • Tracy King
  • Armando Martinez
  • Rick Miller
  • John Cyrier
  • Dawn Buckingham
  • Tony Dale
  • Will Metcalf
  • Abel Herrero
  • Ana Hernandez
  • Byron Cook
  • Charles Schwertner
  • Charlie Geren
  • Dan Flynn
  • Dan Huberty
  • Donna Howard
  • Drew Darby
  • Eddie Lucio III
  • Garnet Coleman
  • Gary W. Elkins
  • Geanie W. Morrison
  • Helen Giddings
  • Jason A. Isaac
  • Jessica Farrar
  • Jim Murphy
  • J.M. Lozano
  • Jodie Laubenberg
  • Joe Deshotel
  • John Frullo
  • John Kuempel
  • John Whitmire
  • Royce West
  • Ryan Guillen
  • Tan Parker
  • Todd Hunter
  • Tom Craddick
  • Barbara Gervin-Hawkins
  • Stan Lambert
  • Nicole Collier
  • Wayne Faircloth
  • Craig Goldman
  • Celia Israel
  • Kyle Kacal
  • Mark Keough
  • Konni Burton
  • Paul Bettencourt
  • Bob Hall
  • Stephanie Klick
  • Eddie Rodriguez
  • Justin Rodriguez
  • Ed Thompson
  • Senfronia Thompson
  • Paul Workman
  • Leighton Schubert
  • Chris Turner
  • Armando Walle
  • Bill Zedler
  • Craig L. Estes
  • Four Price
  • Hubert Vo
  • James White
  • Joe Pickett
  • Joe Straus
  • John Raney
  • John Smithee
  • John Zerwas
  • Kel Seliger
  • Larry Phillips
  • Richard Peña Raymond
  • Robert Nichols
  • Roberto R. Alonzo
  • Roland Gutierrez
  • Ron Reynolds
  • Ernest Bailes
  • Pat Fallon
  • Linda Koop
  • Matt Krause
  • Terry Wilson
  • Kyle Biedermann
  • Kevin Roberts
  • Dennis Paul
  • Matthew McDade Phelan
  • Alma A. Allen
  • Evelina Ortega
  • Gina Hinojosa
  • Jarvis Johnson
  • Charles Perry
  • Harold Dutton Jr.
  • Philip Cortez
  • Borris L. Miles
  • Brandon Creighton
  • José Menéndez
  • Cecil Bell Jr.
  • Ramon Romero Jr.
  • Charles Anderson
  • Lois Kolkhorst
  • Sergio Muñoz Jr.
  • Bryan Hughes
  • Dawnna Dukes
  • Joseph Moody
  • Kelly Hancock
  • Lyle Larson
  • René Oliveira
  • Robert Guerra
  • Victoria Neave
  • Shawn Thierry
  • Brooks Landgraf
  • Jeff Leach
  • Oscar Longoria
  • Morgan Meyer
  • Andrew Murr
  • Alfonso Nevárez
  • Chris Paddie
  • Tom Oliverson
  • Matt Rinaldi
  • Toni Rose
  • Scott Sanford
  • Matt Schaefer
  • Mike Schofield
  • J.D. Sheffield
  • Ron Simmons
  • Drew Springer
  • Phil Stephenson
  • Jonathan Stickland
  • Tony Tinderholt
  • Gary VanDeaver
  • Jason Villalba
  • John Wray
  • Gene Wu
  • Valoree Swanson
  • Donna Campbell
  • Briscoe Cain
  • Matt Shaheen
  • Scott Cosper
  • Greg Abbott
  • Dan Patrick
  • Eva Guzman
  • Elsa Alcala
  • Michael Keasler
  • Mary Lou Keel
  • Bert Richardson
  • Debra Lehrmann
  • Jeff Brown
  • Sharon Keller
  • David Newell
  • Kevin Patrick Yeary
  • Scott Walker
  • Jeffrey S. Boyd
  • Barbara Parker Hervey
  • Nathan L. Hecht
  • Paul Green
  • John Devine
  • Phil Johnson
  • Don Willett
  • Georgina Cecilia Pérez
  • Ken Mercer
  • Keven Ellis
  • Tom Maynard
  • Marty Rowley
  • Barbara Cargill
  • Donna Bahorich
  • Sue Melton-Malone
  • Ryan Sitton
  • Marisa Perez
  • Lawrence A. Allen Jr.
  • Geraldine Miller
  • Ruben Cortez Jr.
  • David Bradley
  • Patricia Hardy
  • Erika Beltran
  • George P. Bush
  • Wayne Christian
  • Sid Miller
  • Ken Paxton
  • Glenn Hegar
  • Christi Craddick
  • Jodey Arrington
  • Kenny E. Marchant
  • Vicente Gonzalez
  • John Cornyn
  • Ted Cruz
  • Filemon Vela
  • John Ratcliffe
  • Joe L. Barton
  • Mike Conaway
  • Lloyd Doggett
  • Louie Gohmert
  • Kay Granger
  • Jeb Hensarling
  • Sheila Jackson-Lee
  • Sam Johnson
  • Michael McCaul
  • Robert "Beto" O'Rourke
  • Ted Poe
  • Mac Thornberry
  • Marc Veasey
  • Brian Babin
  • Kevin Brady
  • Michael Burgess
  • John R. Carter
  • Joaquin Castro
  • Henry Cuellar
  • John Culberson
  • Blake Farenthold
  • Bill Flores
  • Gene Green
  • Al Green
  • Will Hurd
  • Eddie Bernice Johnson
  • Pete Olson
  • Pete Sessions
  • Lamar Smith
  • Randy Weber
  • Roger Williams