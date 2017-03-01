The Ethics Explorer is an interactive tool to help educate citizens on the
degree to which elected officials’
personal
interests conflict with the public interest when passing bills and
setting policy. Use the search box or click on the headshots below to find
research and analysis on specific officials. You can also sort them by
party, office or occupation. For more information about this project, which
was generously supported by the Fund for
Investigative Journalism, please visit our about page.
Browse:
Occupation
All
Accountant
Aviation
Broadcasting
Business Administration
Business Executive
Business Owner
Construction
Consultant
Distributor
Education
Engineering/Manufacturing
Federal Government
Finance
Insurance
Investor
Lawyer
Local Government
Marketing/Public Relations
Medical
Military
Nonprofit/Community Service
Oil & Gas
Pastor
Ranching/Agriculture
Real Estate
Retired
Sales
State Government
Student
Ina Minjarez
Lance Gooden
Carol Alvarado
Hugh D. Shine
Diana Arévalo
Cole Hefner
Mike Lang
Jay Dean
Judith Zaffirini
Eddie Lucio Jr.
Jane Nelson
Carlos Uresti
José R. Rodríguez
Juan Hinojosa
Tomas Uresti
Rodney Anderson
Dennis Bonnen
Greg Bonnen
Larry Taylor
Diego Bernal
Angie Chen Button
Travis Clardy
Sylvia R. Garcia
Mary Ann Perez
Cindy Burkett
Dwayne Bohac
Joan Huffman
Kirk Watson
Rafael Anchia
Trent Ashby
Donald Huffines
Justin Holland
Lynn Stucky
César Blanco
DeWayne Burns
Dustin Burrows
Terry Canales
Giovanni Capriglione
James Frank
Sarah Davis
Yvonne Davis
Larry Gonzales
Mary González
Eric Johnson
Ken King
Phil King
Van Taylor
Tracy King
Armando Martinez
Rick Miller
John Cyrier
Dawn Buckingham
Tony Dale
Will Metcalf
Abel Herrero
Ana Hernandez
Byron Cook
Charles Schwertner
Dan Flynn
Dan Huberty
Donna Howard
Drew Darby
Eddie Lucio III
Garnet Coleman
Gary W. Elkins
Helen Giddings
Jason A. Isaac
Jessica Farrar
Jim Murphy
J.M. Lozano
Jodie Laubenberg
Joe Deshotel
John Frullo
John Kuempel
John Whitmire
Royce West
Ryan Guillen
Tan Parker
Todd Hunter
Tom Craddick
Barbara Gervin-Hawkins
Stan Lambert
Nicole Collier
Wayne Faircloth
Craig Goldman
Celia Israel
Kyle Kacal
Mark Keough
Paul Bettencourt
Bob Hall
Stephanie Klick
Eddie Rodriguez
Justin Rodriguez
Ed Thompson
Senfronia Thompson
Paul Workman
Leighton Schubert
Chris Turner
Armando Walle
Bill Zedler
Craig L. Estes
Four Price
Hubert Vo
James White
Joe Pickett
Joe Straus
John Raney
John Smithee
John Zerwas
Kel Seliger
Larry Phillips
Richard Peña Raymond
Robert Nichols
Roberto R. Alonzo
Roland Gutierrez
Ron Reynolds
Ernest Bailes
Pat Fallon
Linda Koop
Matt Krause
Terry Wilson
Kyle Biedermann
Kevin Roberts
Dennis Paul
Matthew McDade Phelan
Alma A. Allen
Evelina Ortega
Gina Hinojosa
Jarvis Johnson
Charles Perry
Harold Dutton Jr.
Philip Cortez
Borris L. Miles
Brandon Creighton
José Menéndez
Cecil Bell Jr.
Ramon Romero Jr.
Charles Anderson
Lois Kolkhorst
Sergio Muñoz Jr.
Bryan Hughes
Dawnna Dukes
Joseph Moody
Kelly Hancock
Lyle Larson
René Oliveira
Robert Guerra
Victoria Neave
Shawn Thierry
Brooks Landgraf
Jeff Leach
Oscar Longoria
Morgan Meyer
Andrew Murr
Alfonso Nevárez
Chris Paddie
Tom Oliverson
Matt Rinaldi
Toni Rose
Scott Sanford
Matt Schaefer
Mike Schofield
J.D. Sheffield
Ron Simmons
Drew Springer
Phil Stephenson
Jonathan Stickland
Tony Tinderholt
Gary VanDeaver
Jason Villalba
John Wray
Gene Wu
Valoree Swanson
Donna Campbell
Briscoe Cain
Matt Shaheen
Scott Cosper
Greg Abbott
Dan Patrick
Eva Guzman
Elsa Alcala
Michael Keasler
Mary Lou Keel
Bert Richardson
Debra Lehrmann
Jeff Brown
Sharon Keller
David Newell
Kevin Patrick Yeary
Scott Walker
Jeffrey S. Boyd
Barbara Parker Hervey
Nathan L. Hecht
Paul Green
John Devine
Phil Johnson
Don Willett
Georgina Cecilia Pérez
Ken Mercer
Keven Ellis
Tom Maynard
Marty Rowley
Barbara Cargill
Donna Bahorich
Sue Melton-Malone
Ryan Sitton
Marisa Perez
Lawrence A. Allen Jr.
Geraldine Miller
Ruben Cortez Jr.
David Bradley
Patricia Hardy
George P. Bush
Wayne Christian
Sid Miller
Ken Paxton
Glenn Hegar
Christi Craddick
Jodey Arrington
Kenny E. Marchant
Vicente Gonzalez
John Cornyn
Ted Cruz
Filemon Vela
John Ratcliffe
Joe L. Barton
Mike Conaway
Lloyd Doggett
Louie Gohmert
Kay Granger
Jeb Hensarling
Sheila Jackson-Lee
Sam Johnson
Michael McCaul
Robert "Beto" O'Rourke
Ted Poe
Mac Thornberry
Marc Veasey
Brian Babin
Kevin Brady
Michael Burgess
John R. Carter
Joaquin Castro
Henry Cuellar
John Culberson
Blake Farenthold
Bill Flores
Gene Green
Al Green
Will Hurd
Eddie Bernice Johnson
Pete Olson
Pete Sessions
Lamar Smith
Randy Weber
Roger Williams